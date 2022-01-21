What is TH 14 Blizzard E-Drags attack strategy in Clash of Clans?

Clash of Clans is an online strategy game in which players use various offensive strategies to destroy their opponents' bases. Players can either create their attacking strategies or rely on more experienced players' strategies, such as GoWiBo, GoWipe, and so on.

Blizzard E-Drags is a well-known attacking tactic in Clash of Clans, and it is a very effective strategy for TH 12, 13, and 14. While the fundamental troops remain the same, the army's composition can be altered depending on the opponent's base.

Using Blizzard E-Drags attack in Clash of Clans

Electro Dragon in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

Blizzard E-Drags is a 3-star attack for Town Hall 14 that is extremely reliable and successful in multiplayer battles and clan war attacks. The Town Hall is cleared out using the Super Wizard Blimp, while the rest of the region is cleaned up by Electro Dragons.

If you have high-level TH 14 troops and want to reach Legend league, use this aggressive attacking strategy.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans



Its powerful lightning attack jumps from building to building, and it showers the ground with lightning when it perishes! Available at Town Hall 11!



Read more: Meet the Electro Dragon!Its powerful lightning attack jumps from building to building, and it showers the ground with lightning when it perishes! Available at Town Hall 11!Read more: clashofclans.com/blog/news/meet… Meet the Electro Dragon! Its powerful lightning attack jumps from building to building, and it showers the ground with lightning when it perishes! Available at Town Hall 11! Read more: clashofclans.com/blog/news/meet… https://t.co/JqJt4kpltA

The Army composition of the TH 14 Blizzard E-Drags attack strategy is:

7 Electro Dragons

1 Baby Dragon

10 Balloons

1 Lava Hound

1 Poison spell

2 Rage spells

2 Freeze spell

4 Invisibility spells

4 Super Wizards and 5 Barbarians (clan castle)

Battle Blimp

Heroes

Adding all these troops, the Blizzard E-Drags army composition costs around 800 Dark Elixir and 485000 Elixir.

Execution of Blizzard E-Drags strategy

Step 1: Find the most valuable location, including essential defenses like the Town Hall or the Inferno Towers. To safeguard your battle blimp, deploy your Lava Hound first. Once the blimp reaches the area, destroy it.

Step 2: Protect and boost the super wizards with invisibility and rage spells so they can do the damage. Deploy the heroes to destroy other buildings.

Step 3: Along with the Grand Warden, use Electro Dragons, balloons, and remaining rage spells to destroy the base's core. The Baby Dragon can be used to clear outer buildings.

Step 4: Cast the freeze and poison spells on the clan castle troops as it will help your troops clear the opponent's clan troops without suffering too much damage or wasting too much time.

Players should modify their army composition and execution techniques in response to the opposition's base and clan castle troops.

