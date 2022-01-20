What is the Th10 GoWiBo attack strategy in Clash of Clans?

Clash of Clans is an online multiplayer strategy game where players use attacking strategies to demolish opponent bases. Players can either create their own attacking strategies or use one already created by experienced players, such as all Dragons, GoWipe, and so on.

GoWiBo, a very powerful attacking strategy for TH 9, 10 and 11, is one such well-known attack strategy in Clash of Clans. Players can alter the army's composition based on the opponent's base while keeping the basic troops the same.

Using a GoWiBo attack strategy in Clash of Clans

The Bowlers in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

GoWiBo is a reliable and effective Town Hall 10 3-star strategy for multiplayer battles and clan war attacks if you have access to siege machines like Siege Barracks or Wall Wreckers and clan castle bowlers. This attacking strategy works best with high-level troops and heroes.

If you have high-level TH 10 troops and desire to reach Titan league, then use this aggressive attacking strategy.

The Army composition of the TH 10 GoWiBo attack strategy is:

3 Golems

10 Witches

5 Bowlers

2 Healing spells

2 Rage spells

1 Freeze spell

5 Bowlers (clan castle)

Wall Wrecker

Adding all these troops, the GoWiBo army composition costs around 2850 Dark Elixir and 125000 Elixir.

Execution of GoWiBo strategy

Step 1: To begin the attack, players must build a funnel on either side of the base with a Golem and two Witches.

Step 2: After you've placed those six troops, place the remaining Golem, Barbarian King, 6 Witches, Archer Queen, Wall Wrecker, and 5 Bowlers in the center.

Step 3: Drop your Healing Spells to keep your Bowlers kill squad alive, use Rage spells to speed up their time at the core, and jump spells to get them into places rather than having them focus on walls.

Clan War Attacks @ClanWarAttacks Clash of Clans TH11 GoWiBo 3 Star Clan Wars Attack using golems, witches, bowlers youtu.be/npPa1gGMc-4?a Clash of Clans TH11 GoWiBo 3 Star Clan Wars Attack using golems, witches, bowlers youtu.be/npPa1gGMc-4?a

Step 4: To deal with a defensive clan castle, cast the freeze spell and poison on the clan castle troops as they approach your troops. This usually lets your troops clear the clan castle without taking too much damage or losing too much time.

Players should adjust the army composition and execution tactics according to the opposition's base and clan castle forces.

