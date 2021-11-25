What do you do if you forgot your password for Roblox?

Every Roblox player forgets their password from time to time, but there are several options to retrieve it.

When you first established your Roblox account, the most important step was to link a verified email. Hopefully, you did that. Additionally, the option to connect a phone number to your Roblox account is also available. Both options are explored.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on what to do if you forgot your password for Roblox.

Roblox: What to do if you forgot your password

Reset your Roblox password with your email

Pick a new password via email (Image via Sportskeeda)

Every player is asked to link a verified email to retrieve passwords and usernames. It works as follows:

Step 1: On the login screen for Roblox, select “Forgot Password or Username”. This hyperlink and will redirect you.

Step 2: At the top of the box, there are two tabs. Select the Password tab.

Step 3: In the text box labeled “Email”, type in the email linked to the Roblox account you forgot the password to.

Step 4: Select Submit. A password recovery email will be sent to your inbox.

Step 5: Open the email and select the Reset Password button. This will redirect you to Roblox.

Step 6: Type in a new password. Do include capital letters, numbers, and symbols for the strongest security. Also, write it down and store it for safekeeping.

Step 7: After you’ve confirmed the password, choose Submit.

In the event that you did not link a verified email to your Roblox account, you will need to email info@roblox.com. They will only ask for information that you, the account holder, will know in order to verify that it’s your account.

Reset your Roblox password with your phone number

Use your linked phone to retrieve passwords (Image via Sportskeeda)

Aside from the password recovery email, Roblox passwords can also be reset via the phone number linked to the account. Here’s how it works:

Step 1: On the login screen for Roblox, select “Forgot Password or Username”.

Step 2: Choose the Password tab at the top.

Step 3: Along the bottom, select “Use phone number to reset password”.

Step 4: Pick your region from the dropdown menu.

Step 5: Type in your phone number and select Submit.

Step 6: A six-digit code will be sent to your phone number. Type it into the text box and select Verify.

Step 7: Create a new password.

Now that you have access to your account, you can return to your favorite Roblox Roblox games, like the recently released Nikeland or YouTube Simulator.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee