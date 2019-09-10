What to expect from The Last of Us 2 media event

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW ANALYST News 11 // 10 Sep 2019, 14:27 IST

A still from The Last of Us Part 2

After months of never-ending silence from the folks at Naughty Dog, it seems as though the company is finally ready to share more information regarding their highly ambitious title The Last of Us Part 2.

This new piece of information comes from Geoff Keighley- the host of The Game Awards, who also hosted this year's Gamescom Opening Live Event in Germany. Confirming via his Twitter account, Keighley tweeted that a media event for the game is planned for September 24th, 2019 in Los Angeles.

Now, Sony would generally not hold a press event to reveal a new trailer for one of their exclusive titles, but given the fact that The Last of Us Part 2 is undoubtedly the most anticipated game of this generation so far, such a possibility can't be denied.

However, there's more of a possibility that this event will focus much more on the devs and the cast of the game interacting with the press, talking about the game's development, its overall structure and reveal a release date or at least a release window for the game.

As far as the trailer goes, it would be highly unlikely to expect lengthy gameplay footage of the game, since Sony doesn't need media or even needs to hold an event for such a purpose. Neither Sony nor Naughty Dog would find showing lengthy gameplay footage appropriate as most of the die-hard fans of the first installment would want to go in blind. The Last of Us Part 2 is after all a story-driven action game rather than an open-world game. So anything they show will be a major spoiler for the fanatics of the game.

We might just get a small glimpse of the new gameplay mechanics the game has to offer, some insight on the new characters and perhaps a story trailer of a minute or two. This makes more sense as far as the event goes.

What are your thought regarding this upcoming event? Should Sony go all the way and show off a huge chunk of gameplay footage for The Last of Us Part 2 or would you rather just want small tidbits of information regarding the game's premise? Tell us in the comments down below.

