What type of Tycoon are you in RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe?

The latest entry into the popular Tycoon sim franchise, RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe, was released this month. With it, the familiar fun and challenge of building the perfect theme park returns, and on new platforms like the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation consoles.

What began as a game based on one developer’s love of rollercoasters in 1999 has grown into a fantastic franchise. With a new edition released earlier this month—RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe—many people will likely be diving into this game for the very first time.

So, with that in mind, what kind of Tycoon are you?

What makes RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe so great is that, even if you’ve played since the very beginning of this now-popular franchise, there’s something new and interesting to do.

There’s always a new idea brewing, a new design that you’ve never tackled before, or perhaps a new way to challenge yourself in this latest release. These titles have also spawned a wide array of similar games, popularizing the park sim genre.

Ultimately, there are five types of Tycoon players. No matter how you approach the game, the likelihood is great that you are one of them. When getting ready to play RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe, you'll probably fall into one of these categories:

Types of Tycoons

Industrialist: Players who fall under the Administrator archetype can be found managing every aspect of their park, with a focus on maximizing profitability and efficiency. Their unwavering dedication to in-game excellence infuses every decision they make, ensuring that their park operates at peak success.

Competitor: Competitor players' fulfillment comes from engaging with RollerCoaster Tycoon's meticulously crafted scenarios, where they embrace the opportunity to tackle intricate challenges and conquer formidable objectives.

Artist: The Artist type of player brings an unparalleled eye for creative expression to the virtual world of RollerCoaster Tycoon. In the pursuit of creative passion, they invest countless hours carefully sculpting visually captivating parks and engineering breathtakingly unique rides. For the Artist, the allure of crafting immersive, picturesque environments takes precedence over the traditional pursuit of financial success within the game.

Designer: The Designer takes no greater pleasure than carefully planning their parks. The happiness of visitors and the success of the park is secondary. Their true delight lies in crafting the park's design, creating themed sections, and intricately designing pathways and gardens. The joy for them is found in the act of design itself.

Architect: The Architect type of player is passionate about building intricate roller coasters, utilizing all available tools and tricks to design the most thrilling and visually impressive rides. Their focus lies in engineering and creating the most awe-inspiring roller coasters in their parks, pushing the boundaries of engineering and thrill.

Players have total control of their parks, creating not just rollercoasters but a variety of other rides in RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe. It’s one of the greatest sim franchises, and players can do so much in this latest release.

RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe launched on November 1, 2023, and has been overhauled and optimized to be easy for everyone to play, including console users. The controls have been adjusted so that players now build the theme park of their dreams on home consoles.