What are various types of Clash of Clans bases?

An important part of Clash of Clans is to design base layouts using various defense structures and buildings. Regardless of how much gold is put towards defenses, a badly built base will be readily attacked. A well-designed Clash of Clans base, on the other hand, will be able to defend better even if the defenses are weaker.

A base layout should be created with the game's objectives in mind, such as saving resources, pushing trophies, or fighting clan battles. Players can create good base plans to suit the objectives by learning about various types of bases.

5 types of bases in Clash of Clans

A Clash of Clans base needs to be chosen according to the player's game objectives. Here are some examples of bases:

1) Farming bases

Farming bases are made to safeguard Elixir, Gold, and Dark Elixir from being stolen by making other targets more open. Minor resources are being given up while significant resources are being carefully guarded. The resource storage that you want to be the most secure is housed in the base's core.

Other storage is evenly spread throughout the base, with sufficient defenses to protect them. Players are not protecting trophies, but loot, so all defenses should focus on saving storage. Town halls may be kept outside. To oppose the opponent's army, take some high-damaging troops in Clan Castles like Super Dragons, Wizards, etc.

2) Trophy bases

Trophy bases are primarily designed to keep trophies safe. The player will have to frequently defend the Town Hall because its demolition results in a star and, as a result, trophies for the attacker. Aside from defending the Town Hall, the player also wants to avoid 50% devastation because it is another way to earn stars and trophies.

Keep the Town Hall in the center, surrounded by strong defenses like X-bows and Inferno Towers. Defenses can take down troops by using storage as tanks to eat damage. To prevent attackers from achieving 50%, make sure that the most buildings are in close proximity to the defenses.

3) Hybrid bases

The most common base in Clash of Clans is a hybrid base, which aims to secure both the player's trophies and resources at the same time. There are components of farming and trophy bases in it. The Town Hall and storage are both in the center of the base, surrounded by defenses.

Buildings and structures are utilized as defense tanks, while Clan Castle troops frequently include high-hitpoint troops such as Golem to absorb even more damage.

4) War bases

In Clan Wars, war bases are used to prevent enemies from gaining stars. Typically, they are built to prohibit two or three stars. Successful war bases are capable of blocking the opponent from completing their objective of earning three stars and forcing them to attack the player's base several times.

The major goal of these bases is to prevent three stars, which typically necessitates sacrificing resources and perhaps the Town Hall. To cause the most damage, the primary defenses and Clan Castle are placed in the center of the base. Enemies will find it difficult to attract troops when keeping the Clan Castle in the center.

Edited by Siddharth Satish