What is WarGames in WWE 2K23?

WWE WK23 has greatly expanded upon the fundamentals that were established by last year's offering. Nevertheless, it introduces some new aspects of its own to further evolve the iconic wrestling franchise. This year, the star of the show is a new game mode known as WarGames.

Interestingly, this is also the first time that this match type has been brought into a WWE title. Since various installments in the series have been fairly similar in their gameplay modes so far, this is certainly a breath of fresh air.

But what new parameters does it introduce into the gameplay formula? Is it worth checking out?

WWE 2K23's new WarGames mode takes the fun wrestling gameplay to a whole new level of chaos and skill

Essentially, WarGames is a 3v3 or a 4v4 mode which takes place across two ajacent rings that wrestlers can freely move between. It starts off with a faceoff between two fighters, while the rest of their teams await their turn in their respective cages. As the match continues, the remaining players will be allowed to enter the fighting space one by one. Once all the Superstars are accounted for in the ring, the WarGame battle officially begins.

The goal for a team is to win by submission or pinfall. Considering that the match arenas are surrounded by a massive steel cage, it can be considered akin to Hell in a Cell match. Players must strategize well in order to overcome this challenge.

With either six or eight combatants scattered across two rings, some sort of plan is required as to which opponent should be sectioned off from their teammates. Of course, since opponents can do the same, players will need to watch out for their partners lest they get ganged up on. Additionally, fighters can grab weapons before they enter the arena.

Furthermore, a small but maneuverable space exists between the two rings. Although the addition of two (instead of one) fighting arenas offers far greater movement and combat space than before, this small, white pocket between the two rings cannot be ignored, as players can fight inside it. Not just in it, but around it as well.

Players can even dish out damage to opponents on either side of the ropes. If that wasn't enough, the cage walls are scalable as well, allowing players to seriously punish their opponents.

Never has a WWE game felt more strategic than this before. The WarGames mode takes place in the following arenas:

NXT TakeOver: WarGames

Survivor Series: WarGames

MyRise-specific Arena

Both existing and custom Superstars are allowed to participate in this mode. Fans can either enjoy WarGames solo or in multiplayer games against other real players, with the latter option including local co-op play. This means that up to four fans can play on the same system for PC and PlayStation, and up to six can do so on Xbox platforms. As such, players can either fight against or alongside their friends.

WWE 2K23 was officially released on March 17, 2023 and is available on several popular platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

