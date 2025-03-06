What is weapon bouncing in Monster Hunter Wilds?

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Mar 06, 2025 20:08 GMT
A take on weapon bouncing in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)
Weapon bouncing in Monster Hunter Wilds is a mechanic (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Weapon bouncing in Monster Hunter Wilds is a mechanic and one of the first things new players will encounter — and likely get frustrated by — if they’re not paying attention to their weapon’s sharpness. It happens when your attacks fail to cut through a monster’s hide, leading to clumsy, deflected strikes that barely do any damage.

Ad

Understanding why this happens and how to prevent it is key to mastering combat in MH Wilds. This article explains more about the in-game mechanic.

Why does weapon bouncing in Monster Hunter Wilds happen?

Check the orange mark in the Sharpness Meter (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Capcom)
Check the orange mark in the Sharpness Meter (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Capcom)

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

Weapon bouncing in Monster Hunter Wilds takes place when your weapon loses sharpness. Your weapon is dulled a little with each hit that you land, and if you don't sharpen it, sooner or later, you'll be bouncing off things rather than slicing through them. The Sharpness Meter, positioned just below the Stamina bar, informs you of exactly where you are:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Green (High): Attacks connect cleanly, dealing full damage. Only the most armored monster parts might resist your strikes.
  • Yellow (Moderate): Most attacks land but deal slightly reduced damage. Heavily armored enemies have a higher chance of deflecting your hits.
  • Orange (Low): Damage drops significantly, and bouncing becomes very common.
  • Red (Critical): Almost every hit bounces off, even against weaker monsters. Damage is minimal.

The duller your weapon, the less effective you become in battle, making sharpening a constant necessity.

Ad

Read more: Where to find Frozen Icebone in Monster Hunter Wilds

Steps to prevent weapon bouncing in Monster Hunter Wilds

The fix for weapon bouncing is simple: sharpen your weapon. In Monster Hunter Wilds, you use a Whetstone to restore sharpness.

  • Whetstones are provided early in the game – the first hunt includes a tutorial on sharpening.
  • To sharpena weapon, open the radial menu, then open the Equipment menu.
  • Use the Whetstone, restoring your blade to fighting shape.
Ad

Sharpening is quick and can be done anywhere, even while riding your Seikret. A smart hunter sharpens their weapon before it gets too dull, especially when chasing down a fleeing monster.

Keeping your weapon sharp ensures every strike lands with full force, preventing weapon bouncing in Monster Hunter Wilds and stopping your attacks from deflecting off tough monster hides.

Check out our other guides on Monster Hunter Wilds:

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी