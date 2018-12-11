×
What will you get in the Standard and Premium Editions of Mortal Kombat 11?

Greg Bush
CONTRIBUTOR
News
9   //    11 Dec 2018, 09:49 IST


Expect some new skins for MK icon Scorpion in Mortal Kombat 11's first Kombat Pack
The gaming world was on fire when Ed Boon revealed Mortal Kombat 11 at the 2018 Game Awards. A classic MK2 Scorpion and an evil looking Raiden got fans questioning what we may see in the upcoming title, both DLC and storywise.

It was revealed after the announcement that Shao Kahn would be available to those who pre-ordered the game, but he remained the only DLC character announced up to this point. However, we at least know what consumers will receive if they decide to go for the Premium Edition of Mortal Kombat 11.

If you pre-order Mortal Kombat 11, you'll get Shao Kahn along with beta access in March, a month before its release.

Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition will give players access to a bit more, however. If you spend the extra cash, you'll be given the first Kombat Pack. Each Kombat Pack in Mortal Kombat 10 granted players DLC characters, skins and more.

To put it into perspective, here is what players received from both Kombat Packs from the previous title.

Kombat Pack 1

  • Jason Voorhees
  • Tanya
  • Predator
  • Tremor
  • Horror skins for Milena, Reptile, and Ermac
  • Klassic Skins for Kano, Sonya, and Liu Kang
  • Predator-themed skins for Johnny Cage, Scorpion, and Jax
  • Klassic skins for Quan Chi, Jax, and Kung Lao

Kombat Pack 2

  • Alien
  • Leatherface
  • Triborg
  • Bo-Rai Cho
  • Goro (if not bought prior or given by pre-order bonus)
  • Kold War skins for Scorpion, Sub-Zero, and Sonya Blade
  • Brazil skins for Johnny Cage, Kung Lao, and Liu Kang
  • Apocalypse skins for D'Vorah, Erron Black, and Takeda

Each character cost $4.99 while the skin packs ran for $3.99, meaning both Kombat Packs were worth well over $30. Knowing this, picking up the Premium Edition might not be a bad idea.

Will you be picking up the Standard or Premium Edition of Mortal Kombat 11? Let us know in the comments below!

Topics you might be interested in:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) Xbox One
Greg Bush
CONTRIBUTOR
Greg has been an avid video game player for the majority of his life and has followed the industry closely for well over a decade. While he's primarily an ARPG and fighting game fan, he's delved into every genre a bit.
