What is Wizards of Awes challenge in Clash of Clans?

Clash of Clans is an online multiplayer strategy game with in-game troop challenges and events that lets players gain extra resources such as Magic Items, Gold, Elixir, Experience and Gems. The game provides players with about five to six in-game troop tasks, which require them to attack with certain troops in multiplayer battles and win resources.

"Wizard of Awes," the newest addition to the in-game Army Challenge, includes deploying Wizards to win multiplayer fights. In this article, we'll go over the "Wizard of Awes" challenge and how to complete it.

Wizard of Awes challenge in Clash of Clans

The Wizards of Awes challenge in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

The in-game description of the "Wizards of Awes" challenge is:

"What's a Wizard good for? His magic spells victory when you use them at a discount during this event."

The "Wizard of Awes" challenge is a simple in-game troop task that involves deploying Wizards to win multiplayer battles. The number of Wizards required is determined by the Town Hall.

The challenge has a four-day time constraint, and players must win five multiplayer attacks to complete it. The maximum number of Wizards that can be employed in an attack is seven. Two Research Potions and 200 Experience are the resources for completing the "Wizards of Awes" task. Players can also enjoy a 60 percent discount on Wizards training during this challenge.

How to complete the "Wizards of Awes" challenge in Clash of Clans?

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Crush your enemies with GoWiPe! Train Golems, Wizards and P.E.K.K.A at 50% off, and win gems when you complete the multiplayer challenges! Crush your enemies with GoWiPe! Train Golems, Wizards and P.E.K.K.A at 50% off, and win gems when you complete the multiplayer challenges! https://t.co/zYuFjhAKQj

To win multiplayer battles, players should use a good attacking strategy with at least seven Wizards. Players can employ the GoWipe attack technique to help them complete the challenge and win resources.

Army composition for GoWipe to complete the "Wizards of Awes" challenge:

3 Golems

16 Wizards

3 Pekkas

5 Wall Breakers

2 Rage spells

1 Poison spell

1 Jump spell

2 Freeze spells

1 Pekka, 1 Archer and 1 Wizard (clan castle)

Once players have acquired the above composition, they must follow these steps to ensure success:

Deploy all three Golems to distract troops, along with Pekkas and Wall Breakers, to create a funnel for your Wizards. Boost the army with Wizards and Rage spells, destroying the opponent's clan castle troops. Other spells, such as freezing and poison, can be used depending on the situation. Make room for your heroes so they can attack the Town Hall directly and use the jump spell to get them into buildings rather than focusing on walls.

Finally, finish the "Wizards of Awes" challenge in Clash of Clans to win resources and experience stars.

