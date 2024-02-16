What Xbox games are coming to PS5 and Nintendo Switch? All rumored and confirmed titles

The latest Xbox Business Podcast revealed a plethora of information, including the four first-party Xbox games that are headed to other platforms. This is part of the green team's strategy to expand their user base and the Xbox ecosystem. There has been significant uproar among gamers over these titles. After all, Xbox does have a vast catalog of games that other demographics anticipate enjoying.

All of this and more were part of the recent showcase. Let's check out these games in detail, and see what's in store for Xbox and their competition, namely PlayStation and Nintendo.

All Xbox games headed to PS5 and Nintendo Switch explored

The 2018 sea-faring adventure is one of the projected games (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

According to Xbox head Phil Spencer, two of these four titles will be live-service while the other two are more experimental, smaller-scope releases. Furthermore, since these have been confirmed to be recent Xbox games, fans do not need to engage in too much guesswork.

There have speculations within the community regarding the Xbox titles that may be coming to PS5 and Nintendo Switch:

Sea of Thieves

Grounded

Hi-Fi Rush

Pentiment

The underrated survival game Grounded needs to be more popular (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Sea of Thieves is perhaps the most prominent title on the list. This multiplayer open-world pirate game from Rare caught the gaming world by storm, owing to its novel gameplay and enjoyable co-op aspects. Grounded is a co-op multiplayer survival game from the beloved Fallout New Vegas developer Obsidian Entertainment, featuring shrunken humans exploring a perilous backyard.

Hi-Fi Rush is a stark departure from developer Tango Gameworks' survival horror offerings, as it is a cheerful, vibrant, rhythm-based action game in a colorful sci-fi world. Finally, with Pentiment, Obsidian Entertainment once again flexes its narrative prowess with a unique murder mystery point-and-click game set in 16th-century Bavaria.

Pentiment is one of the best Xbox games in recent memory (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The arrival of these titles on PlayStation and Nintendo has not been confirmed yet. Phil Spencer has refused to make any further comments, saying everything will be revealed in due time as we inch closer to the launch of these ports.

In any case, we'll be sure to keep players updated on the status of these games when they are eventually revealed to the public. Currently, all four titles are available to play on Xbox consoles and PCs, including the extensive Xbox Game Pass catalog.