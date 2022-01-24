What is Zap Dragons attack strategy in Clash of Clans?

Clash of Clans is a multiplayer online strategy game in which players attack their opponents' bases with a range of offensive strategies. Players can either create their own offensive strategies or rely on more experienced players' strategies, such as GoHo, Crackling ArDrags, and others.

Zap Dragons is a well-known attack and loot strategy in Clash of Clans, and it's a very effective technique for TH 8 and 9. It's also one of the easiest attack strategies in Clash of Clans and can be used in any league depending upon the base.

Using Zap Dragons attack in Clash of Clans

Zap Dragons is a three-star attack method for Town Hall 8 that is extremely reliable and successful in multiplayer battles and clan war attacks. This approach makes use of dragons, balloons, and lightning spells; all of which can ensure at least two stars if executed correctly. Players can use this efficient attacking tactic if they have high-level TH 8 troops and want to push for trophies and loot.

The army composition of Zap Dragons attack strategy for TH 8 is:

8 Dragons

6 Balloons

5 Minions

9 Lightning Spells

1 Dragon and Balloon (Clan Castle)

This army is one of the most cost-effective army compositions, capable of getting three stars in multiplayer and clan war battles.

Execution Strategy

Step 1: Players should first choose a multiplayer base with air defenses to get the most out of lightning spells. They can then use lightning spells to zap out the air defense and the region around it.

Step 2: Deploy two Dragons on all sides of the village and create a funnel for Balloons and Clan Castle Dragon.

Step 3: Balloons should be used to clear the core defenses and the Barbarian King should be dropped in such a way that it eats the damage of Archer Towers.

Step 4: Use Minions to clear outside buildings and structures.

Finally, players should adjust their army composition depending on the base, such as swapping two Lightning Spells for a Rage Spell. To deal with opposing clan castle troops, summon a higher-level Clan Castle Dragon and drop a few friendly dragons alongside it to eat damage.

