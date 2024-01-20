When is it the best time to open EA FC 24 TOTY promo packs?

Many players are often confused about when the best time to open EA FC 24 TOTY promo packs is. Usually, the equation is lot simpler if you're buying the pack from store as their odds and potential contents don't change. The same can be said about ordinary promos, but Team of the Year is different.

The popular promo has already begun on January 19, with the attackers and Team 1 of TOTY icons currently available in packs. These items include some amazing options for the players to consider, but incidentally, this isn't the best time to open EA FC 24 TOTY promo packs. In fact, it's advisable for the players to be patient for a while, and there are valid reasons.

What's the best time to open EA FC 24 TOTY promo packs?

The best time to open EA FC 24 TOTY promo packs is possibly the window between January 25 and February 2. While EA Sports hasn't exactly confirmed the full schedule, they're following a predictable path. Based on the available information, the attackers will be replaced by midfielders, and then, by the defenders.

The window between January 25 and February 2 is likely going to witness all the special cards together in packs. This is likely going to include all items from the men's and women's TOTY. The packs are also possibly going to contain all the TOTY Icons, and there's a chance for the Honorable Mentions to be present in packs as well.

Naturally, this is going to be the best time to open EA FC 24 TOTY promo packs. There's a slight disadvantage since the available pool of cards will not be classified as per their positions. For example, if players wanted an attacker for their squads, they might end up getting a defender.

That said, every TOTY item, irrespective of their positions, are extremely good in terms of their stats. Even if players end up getting a position they didn't want origianally, the chances are very high that the obtained card will replace one of their existing items.

Moreover, the presence of all the TOTY Icons certainly add to the incentive for players to be patient with their packs for the time being. These icons not only offer bonus chemistry links with all other cards, but they also have two playstyle+.

For the time being, players are advised to wait and watch when EA Sports decides to introduce all the cards together in packs. There are plenty of objectives currently available which can provide them with more packs as well.

Additionally, several fodder SBCs will enable players to recycle the cards they don't need, and obtain more packs as well.