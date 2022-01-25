When is Call of Duty Black Ops II revival day

After the successful revival of Modern Warfare 2 last year, the clarion call has again rung and this time it's the Call of Duty Black Ops II. For fans of the series, Black Ops was the golden age of Call of Duty. Black Ops II was the first in the series to creatively use multiple endings.

The Call of Duty franchise has recently seen a number of complaints regarding its recent installations. From issues with bugs and glitches to monetised content, the latest installation of CoD has seen some rough patches. Nostalgia for older titles has persisted for a while and these revival days are a perfect way to relive that glory.

When is the reunion scheduled for Call of Duty Black Ops II players

ModernWarzone, a content creator and industry insider, has called upon his followers and fans of the acclaimed title to play Call of Duty Black Ops II on 28 January. The call is for people to play it "all day long" across "all platforms" without being limited to players on PC.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone BLACK OPS 2 REVIVAL DAY - Friday January 28th - SAVE THE DATE! BLACK OPS 2 REVIVAL DAY - Friday January 28th - SAVE THE DATE! 🚨 https://t.co/S6KpsAkQox

ModernWarzone mentions further:

"Play it however you can play it. If thats plutonium, great! If not, hopefully enough people participate on consoles so that servers are playable!

Goal is for everyone to get to play not just people on PC!"

The community has reacted enthusiastically to this as players fondly remember their time playing the game almost a decade back. Reddit often sees posts from players regarding a possible revival of older titles and this is surely going to be a gala time for everyone involved.

The only issue, that has been mentioned in the replies to the tweet is the possibility of cheats and hacks ruining the experience for everyone involved. ModernWarzone cautions console players to "run private lobbies to avoid hackers."

Furthermore, it is being reported that playing the game on PC Steam can lead to the account being hacked and result in being vac banned. Notwithstanding these issues, January 28 is going to be a memorable day for countless players who will boot up their copy of the game for a walk down the memory lane.

