When does the closed beta for New World end?

Amazon's New World MMO has been available to play through the beta for nearly a week now, but that won't last forever. As July comes to a close, the time to play the New World beta will be over as well.

As mentioned, the beta for New World has been live for almost a week at this point. It began on July 20 for anyone who had access to the closed beta test, and is taking place on the PC platform. Now that the beta is a week in though, that means the New World test has about another week to go.

Players can expect to be able to log in and play until August 2, which is when the test is scheduled to come to an end. The beta test went live at 12:30 EST, but there is no confirmed time for when everything will go offline again.

At some point on August 2, players will no longer be able to get in, and it could be at 12:30 EST yet again, but that is only a guess based on the start.

Considering there is still a week to play the beta for New World, players should act quickly if they are on the fence for the game. Luckily, there are a couple of ways to get into the test.

How to join the New World closed beta

There are essentially two ways to join the beta before it goes down as the developer gets ready for the full release. One method is free and the other requires a purchase.

To join the New World beta for free, players can sign up on the New World website under the tester section. However, their information will go on the list and access won't be guaranteed unless an invite is received. With the beta half way over, this method might be far more difficult.

Another way to join the beta is to pre-purchase New World itself. It can be purchased from Amazon or from the Steam Store. Both are viable, but purchasing it from the Steam Store will grant players instant access to the beta. Amazon purchases may take a day or two to provide a beta access key.

Either way, players should act quickly before the beta closes on August 2, or they will have to wait for the full release on August 31.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul