When is Cult of the Lamb Sins of the Flesh update releasing? All features and platforms

The hotly anticipated features update for Cult of the Lamb is here. Subtitled "Sins of the Flesh," this meaty content drop introduces new elements for free to all owners of the occult rogue-lite game. Developer Massive Monster has released a trailer depicting all aspects players can look forward to. The primary focus is on tweaking and balancing, but there are also notable additions.

This also includes the much-awaited addition of offspring to the base-building aspects. Here is everything players need to know about all included in this package coming later this month to Cult of the Lamb.

Cult of the Lamb Sins of the Flesh update release date and features detailed

Expand Tweet

Cult of the Lamb has been fairly controversial since its launch for its occult themes, but that has not stopped developer Massive Monster's additions of brand-new features and updates. Sins of the Flesh update arrives on January 16, 2024, for all platforms.

It brings a plethora of things to look forward to that make the game an even better experience. Whether players have been a part of the cult for a while or are new recruits, here is the full list of all features coming soon:

Quality-of-life additions: This includes progression elements such as the Shiny Poop. Adding it to crops guarantees improved harvests. Players can also level up their broom to ensure faster completion of chores. Additionally, new tiers have been added to the Janitor Buildings and the Storage Structures, providing more efficient operation of the cult base.

This includes progression elements such as the Shiny Poop. Adding it to crops guarantees improved harvests. Players can also level up their broom to ensure faster completion of chores. Additionally, new tiers have been added to the Janitor Buildings and the Storage Structures, providing more efficient operation of the cult base. New weapon: The Blunderbuss is an all-around deadly tool to bring an end to anyone who dares stand up against the cult. While it can decimate foes in close range, players can also charge it up to snipe enemies at range.

The Blunderbuss is an all-around deadly tool to bring an end to anyone who dares stand up against the cult. While it can decimate foes in close range, players can also charge it up to snipe enemies at range. Cult of Fashion: The new Tailor building allows players to customize the attire of their Followers. With 23 different options, every cult can have its own distinct personality.

The new Tailor building allows players to customize the attire of their Followers. With 23 different options, every cult can have its own distinct personality. Offsprings: Followers can now mate (in a very cartoony, non-graphic manner) to produce eggs, resulting in offspring. This also adds a care-taking element, further strengthening Followers' numbers in Cult of the Lamb.

Cult of the Lamb Sins of the Flesh platforms explored

As with other free content for the rogue-lite action game, the Sins of the Flesh update will arrive on all platforms simultaneously. This includes PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. This means feature parity will be across all platforms at launch and moving forward into 2024.

Follow Sportskeeda for more.