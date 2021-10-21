When is Diretide coming to DOTA 2?

Diretide has been one of Dota 2’s most popular seasonal game modes ever since its inception in 2012. While Valve only reintroduced Diretide in 2020 after its second iteration in 2013, Dota 2 fans are hopeful of its return this year.

The International 10 ended just a few days ago with Team Spirit etching their name in the Aegis of Champions and claiming 18 million USD as the victors of the largest Dota 2 tournament of the year.

A balance patch is imminent in Dota 2 which might also possibly release Marci, the newest hero, with it. Valve has stated that Marci will be released this fall. The second Battle Pass of the year is also supposed to come after TI, as Valve stated at the time of the release of the Nemestice Battle Pass.

Dota 2 fans are speculating that the next Battle Pass will be Diretide-themed, as its potential release window coincides with that of the Diretide event.

What is the Diretide event in Dota 2?

Diretide is a custom game mode that pits two teams of players against each other. In the 2020 iteration of Diretide, players had to steal candies while keeping Roshan at bay. The 5v5 fast-paced brawl was available to all players of Dota 2.

The 2020 Diretide event in Dota 2 also brought with it a treasure named Hallowed Chest of the Diretide. It contained a ton of high-quality hero cosmetics, which were unfortunately behind a paywall. Players had to buy a key worth around $2 to unlock each treasure to then get a random drop from it.

Potential release date of Diretide

“Valve Time” has been a running joke in the Dota 2 community, which alludes to Valve’s infrequent delays regarding updates. If all goes according to plan, the second Battle Pass of the year along with the post-TI10 balance patch and Marci should arrive at the game by the end of October or early November. In 2020, the Diretide game mode arrived on October 30. It is wildly speculated within the community that Valve will pack all of these in a single large update and release it in a week or so from now.

