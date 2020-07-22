When a fan gifted Pokimane a full-sized body pillow

Pokimane, over the years, has garnered quite the fan following, becoming one of the most popular streamers on both Youtube and Twitch. She regularly streams games like Fortnite, League of Legends, and, more recently, Valorant.

Real name Imane Ayns, Pokimane notched fame on Twitch in the year 2017, after her account had gained nearly 450,000 followers. She was named "Streamer of the Year" in the same year at the Shorty Awards, and Pokimane's rise has been incremental each year since.

She also has two YouTube channels; Pokimane — where she regularly posts Vlogs, gaming content and podcasts — and Pokimane ASMR, which, as the name suggests, includes ASMR content.

Pokimane has one of the most dedicated fan bases in the streamer community, and her fans never cease to surprise her, sometimes with somewhat unusual gifts.

She had decided to open a PO Box so that her fans could mail stuff to her, and she even received a Taser Gun once. However, nothing weirder could ever top her receiving a full-sized body pillow, sporting her own image.

Twitch throwback: Pokimane receives a full-sized body pillow

Back in 2019, Pokimane received fan mail as she usually does, and decided to open a somewhat mysterious box she had received while on stream.

She cut open the packaging to reveal one of the oddest gifts one could ever receive: a full-sized body pillow cover of Pokimane's likeness.

She seemed sort of amused with the gift, and showed it off on her stream. It has since been the subject of many jokes, and the community reacted to this absurd gift as expected.

Few streamers get the attention of the so-called "simps" of the internet as much as Pokimane does.

