When is FIFA Mobile going to update to the latest edition?

FIFA 22 is almost here, and fans are giddy with anticipation. EA has been regularly releasing new information about the game to fuel the hype. The mobile update for the new season has been scheduled for November.

This has also got many mobile gamers wondering if a mobile port will be released. EA Sports already has a mobile version of FIFA called FIFA Mobile. It was released in 2016, and since then, mobile devices haven't got a standalone game.

FIFA 22 is coming out on October 1 across all platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, and Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, there is no sign of a mobile release as of now.

When is FIFA Mobile getting the new season update? Will there be a standalone FIFA 22 for mobile?

FIFA Mobile is regularly updated with new content, mostly focused around Ultimate Team. Since it lacks a single-player component, many soccer fans have demanded a separate release for smartphones.

EA revealed some key details for FIFA Mobile in a recent announcement on September 7. From the looks of it, the new season isn't arriving before November. Most players expect an update to the mobile game following the release of FIFA 22. However, it seems that they will have to wait a little longer.

On the other hand, it is highly unlikely for FIFA 22 to be ported over to mobile. EA would see no point making a standalone game since FIFA Mobile is the de facto choice for a FIFA game on Android and iOS. The following is the original tweet about the announcement:

• Current season is going longer than Oct/Nov

• Plenty of exciting events coming up

• Player OVRs are going past 110

• Check back in November for new Season reveals



Here are some of the highlights of the upcoming season of FIFA Mobile:

National Heroes will be returning with an international theme.

Retro Stars will make a comeback in this season.

A new event will take place that emphasizes the newly transferred players.

Players will get to collect a Prime Icon in an all-new base event.

There will be seasonal themed events during the Fall and Winter seasons.

EA has also discussed the OVR increase for this season. As the season goes ahead, player ratings will go above 110. This indicates that the ratings will be approaching 120 this season.

According to EA, the OVR unlock that will see ratings go over 110 is set to begin in October. The seasonal update appears to be later than the usual October/November date.

