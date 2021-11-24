When is the Genshin Impact 2.3 update coming out for PC, PlayStation and mobile?

Genshin Impact 2.2 is now in its final hours, as version 2.3 will soon introduce plenty of new content to the game.

The new update will soon kick off with two simultaneous banner reruns, Eula and Albedo, before later introducing Itto and Gorou as playable characters. New artifacts and a new world boss are also in store for gamers who play in Genshin Impact 2.3. However, before any of this is available, Genshin Impact will undergo maintenance to prepare for the update.

Genshin Impact 2.3 update release date and time

Genshin Impact 2.3 will be released for PC, PlayStation, and mobile devices on November 24 at 11.00 AM (UTC +8). Beforehand, Genshin Impact servers will be down for maintenance. Maintenance will start at 6:00 AM (UTC +8), and it's scheduled to last five hours.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact Dear Traveler,



Starting from November 24 at 06:00 a.m. (UTC+8), we will carry out maintenance on our internal payment platform.



During this time, American Express and JCB payment channels will be temporarily unavailable on the official Genshin Impact website and in the game. Dear Traveler,Starting from November 24 at 06:00 a.m. (UTC+8), we will carry out maintenance on our internal payment platform. During this time, American Express and JCB payment channels will be temporarily unavailable on the official Genshin Impact website and in the game.

In other timezones, the version 2.3 update will go live at the following times:

China: November 24, 11.00 AM (CST)

India: November 24, 8.30 AM (IST)

Japan: November 24, 12.00 PM (JST)

UK: November 24, 3.00 AM (GMT)

USA: November 23, 10.00 PM (EST)

There is a chance that maintenance will end early, as it has in a few past updates. If this happens, Genshin Impact 2.3 will go live sooner than expected.

Genshin Update  @GenshinUpdate

Pre-installation is now available

Also

> Update maintenance begins on 2021/11/24 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.

> Maintenance Compensation: Primogems ×300

> Update maintenance begins on 2021/11/24 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.

> Maintenance Compensation: Primogems ×300

Thankfully, Genshin Impact players get a nice reward for waiting through the maintenance hours. Players who are at least Adventure Rank 5 will get 300 Primogems as compensation, even if maintenance ends ahead of schedule. Conversely, if maintenance takes longer than expected, gamers should get more free Primogems at the rate of 60 per hour.

Past updates have often given players 300 more Primogems for bug fixes. This could very well happen again, thus giving players a total of 600 Primogems through their mailbox when they login to Genshin Impact 2.3.

All ports of Genshin Impact will get the 2.3 update at the same time. Gamers just have to wait for maintenance to end before summoning on the rerun banners and participating in the new events.

