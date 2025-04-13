When is Genshin Impact anniversary in 2025?

The popular RPG from HoYoverse, Genshin Impact, has become a worldwide phenomenon since its release in 2020, and it will soon celebrate its fifth anniversary in 2025. To celebrate the monumental occasion, the developer will provide players with an array of free rewards, including a standard 5-star character.
Genshin Impact will celebrate its fifth anniversary on September 28, 2025. Read on to learn more about the title's fifth anniversary and its potential rewards.
Note: Some aspects of this article are speculations based on past trends.
Genshin Impact Anniversary 2025: Date and speculated version
As mentioned, Genshin Impact will celebrate its upcoming fifth anniversary on September 28, 2025. The title was released on the same day in 2020, nearly five years ago, and it has remained one of the most popular gacha games in the market. HoYoverse has steadily increased the number of playable characters in the game and has constantly added new quests, events, and more with each update to keep things interesting.
The Natlan schedule leaks have suggested that version 5.7 — expected to release on June 18, 2025 — will be the last one from the Natlan chapter of the storyline. Following this, the developer may introduce version 6.0. Considering each update in the RPG lasts for 42 days, it is likely the fifth anniversary will be celebrated during version 6.1.
Here is a countdown showcasing the time until the fifth anniversary:
What to expect from Genshin Impact's fifth anniversary?
Like previous anniversaries, HoYoverse will reward players with a variety of free items, including Fates, Primogems, a Gadget, a Pet, and more. Additionally, ahead of the 2024 anniversary, the developer confirmed that players will receive a free standard banner 5-star character selector during each upcoming anniversary, so that is one more thing to look forward to.
Here are all the rewards expected to be given out during the fifth anniversary:
- 1 x 5-star character selector (standard banner)
- 1x Pet Gadget
- 1x Gadget
- 1600 x Primogems
- 10 x Intertwined Fate
- 2 x Fragile Resin
- 1 x Sanctifying Elixir
- 18 x Mystic Enhancement Ore
- 8 x Hero's Wit
- 80,000 x Mora
However, it is important to note that this information is just speculation based on the rewards of the previous occasions. HoYoverse may switch things up this time around.
