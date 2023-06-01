When does Genshin Impact pity reset? All drop rates explained

Avid Genshin Impact gamers must have probably heard the word "pity" when talking about the gacha system. It is an essential in-game mechanic that newer players should be accustomed to. Understanding this will allow them to control the likelihood of obtaining 5-star characters and weapons after making a pre-determined number of pulls.

The pity system can be pretty confusing at times, especially for those who are pretty new to the game, and many might be wondering when it resets. This article will outline the mechanics, drop rates, and conditions to summon new 5-star units. Players will also learn about when they can reset their pity count in Genshin Impact.

All you need to know about the Genshin Impact pity system and its reset mechanics

10 pull animation preview (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact's pity system is a key feature of the popular gacha game, allowing players to spend Primogems in the hope of summoning new characters and weapons of 5-star and 4-star rarity. It is an important gacha mechanic that ensures they receive rare summons after a certain amount of pulls. This article will explain in detail how the pity system works on standard, character event, and weapon banners.

For standard and character event banners, Genshin Impact players will have to reach pity count at 90 to guarantee a 5-star summon. However, reaching 75 wishes will also trigger a hidden mechanic known as "soft pity," which significantly increases the chances of a 5-star summons. Here is a list of 5-star characters from the standard banners:

Keqing

Mona

Qiqi

Diluc

Jean

Tighnari

There is a 50-50 chance to summon a 5-star weapon from the standard or character event banner. Speaking of weapon banners (Epitome Invocation), the pity system works slightly differently. For these, players will have to reach a pity count of 80 to guarantee a 5-star weapon, and the soft pity starts at 65 pulls.

Whenever the character and weapon banners rotate or refresh, pity is said to carry over. This means that any accumulated pity is preserved when the banners change.

However, the weapon banner also features a mechanic called Epitomised Path, which allows players to select their favorite 5-star weapon. This way, they can guarantee the selected item after summoning non-preferred options for two times. This allocates Fate points, increasing their chances getting the desired featured 5-star weapon.

When does pity count reset in Genshin Impact?

5-star summons will reset pity count (Image via HoYoverse)

There is currently a single method for players to reset their pity count to zero. Whenver they summon a 5-star from the standard banner, character event, or weapon banner, it will automatically reset.

Understanding Genshin Impact's pity system is critical for those who want to increase their chances at summoning desired characters and weapons.

Note: Please keep in mind that the information provided is based on the current state of the game and may change in future updates.

