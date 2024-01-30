When does Genshin Impact servers open for 4.4 update

HoYoverse has announced the maintenance schedule for the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.4 update. The officials will begin the server maintenance on January 31, 204, at 6 am (UTC+8), and it is expected to last five hours, meaning version 4.4 will be live at 11 am (UTC+8). There's less than a day until the new patch is available and the long-awaited Xianyun and the Chenyu Vale region are finally released.

This article will cover the maintenance end timings for the new Genshin Impact 4.4 update and a countdown of the time left until the servers are online again.

Genshin Impact 4.4 release and update maintenance end timings

According to the official X post by Genshin Impact, the developers will begin the maintenance at 6 am (UTC+8), and it is estimated to last five hours. Thus, the new patch should be live at 11 am (UTC+8).

That said, the exact update maintenance end timings will differ based on the time zone.

Here is a list of version 4.4 release times across different regions:

America (January 30, 2024)

Pacific Standard Time: 7 pm

Central Standard Time: 9 pm

Eastern Standard Time: 10 pm

Europe (January 31, 2024)

Western European Time: 3 am

Central European Time: 4 am

Eastern European Time: 5 am

Asia (January 31, 2024)

India Standard Time: 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 12 pm

Here's a countdown that shows the time left until version 4.4 goes live:

Do note that the timer above applies to Xianyun and Nahida's banners as well since they will be available as soon as version 4.4 is released. Furthermore, once the server is up, all the players will receive 600 Primogems as compensation. The freebies can be collected from the in-game mail.

Genshin Impact 4.4 banners

Here is a list of all the characters who will be featured on the Event Wishes in both phases of Genshin Impact 4.4:

Phase I (January 31, 2024):

Xianyun (5-star Anemo)

(5-star Anemo) Nahida (5-star Dendro)

(5-star Dendro) Gaming (4-star Pyro)

(4-star Pyro) Faruzan (4-star Anemo)

(4-star Anemo) Noelle (4-star Geo)

Phase II (February 21, 2024):

Xiao (5-star Anemo)

(5-star Anemo) Yae Miko (5-star Electro)

(5-star Electro) Yaoyao (4-star Dendro)

(4-star Dendro) Ningguang (4-star Geo)

(4-star Geo) Xinyan (4-star Pyro)

Naturally, the signature weapons of all the 5-star characters will also be on rate-up. Furthermore, both phases will last 21 days, so there's enough time for players to pull for their favorite characters.