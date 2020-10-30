When a girl beat up her boyfriend on live stream for playing with Pokimane

Imane "Pokimane" Anys is one of the most popular streamers in the world currently, who has amassed millions of followers across various social media platforms.

She is often known to try her hand at various games, and also interacts with her audience via Twitch's Just Chatting feature. She plays with random fans online, who would literally give anything to play with the 24-year old Twitch star. However, there are also instances, when playing with Pokimane can get you into serious trouble, especially if it involves a jealous girlfriend.

In a hilarious yet disturbing incident, recently, a throwback clip from one of Pokimane's streams surfaced online, where the person who she's playing with has to suddenly leave the game midway, due to his girlfriend, who starts hitting him, just for playing with Pokimane!

This guy had to stop playing with pokimane because his girlfriend got mad 🥺😭 pic.twitter.com/3bUW5zOc7Z — Kevi 🍀 (@KeviSkillz) January 19, 2020

Pokimane is generally known for her friendly demeanour and interaction with fans, which makes this incident all the more worrisome and toxic, considering he was just playing an online game with her.

Ever since the clip has resurfaced online, the comments section has been brimming with opinions, where viewers have raised pertinent questions regarding healthy relationships in an era of streamer culture.

Girlfriend thrashes guy for playing with Pokimane

Over the course of the 48 second clip, Pokimane can be seen playing Fortnite with a guy, and everything seems to be going smoothly, until a furious girlfriend enters the scene.

Out of the blue, she seemingly takes offence to the fact that he's playing with the Moroccan-born streamer, and proceeds to shockingly strike him, as a baffled Pokimane and her fans watch on in bewilderment.

At one point, he cries out in pain:

"Really love? Ow...ow! "

This prompts Pokimane to cry out:

"Physical abuse in the home!"

He then rather unwillingly announces that he has to leave the game, as a sympathetic Pokimane bids him farewell:

"I gotta go...I'm sorry Poki, have a good night...Bye..."

While the clip may have come across as hilarious, it tends to portrays his girlfriend in a negative light, as several users took offence to the situation, where they raised issues of 'double standards' and unwarranted jealousy:

While the entire altercation may have just been friendly banter between the couple, it certainly didn't sound like that.

Moreover, it also served as a rather unpleasant experience for Pokimane, who wasn't even flirting with him, and seemed rather taken aback by the overreaction.