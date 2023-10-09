Honkai Star Rail is a turn-based RPG from the developer of Genshin Impact, HoYoverse. The game was first released on April 26, 2023, for PC and mobile (Android/iOS), to incredible success. A PlayStation 5 port was teased in June 2023 during the Summer Games Fest (2023). Months have passed since, and it seems that HoYoverse is ready to push the title to Sony's current-gen console rather soon.

Read on to learn more about the game's PlayStation 5 version and the various events surrounding it.

Honkai Star Rail will bring plenty of exciting content for PlayStation 5

Honkai Star Rail will finally make its debut for the PlayStation 5 on October 11, 2023 (11 AM, UTC +8). The game is expected to be made available as soon as the 1.4 version update goes live.

Both newcomers and veterans can enjoy the game on the PlayStation 5, engaging in the huge amount of content that has accumulated since launch and in version 1.4.

Readers can find a countdown timer for the release below:

How to pre-load Honkai Star Rail on PlayStation 5

As of the time of writing this article, it is not possible to pre-load Honkai Star Rail on the PlayStation 5. It is, however, possible to pre-order the game via a bundle that costs $9.99 and unlocks the following in-game content:

2x Star Rail Pass

80x Adventure Logs

50x Spare Aether

150,000 Credits

10x Life Transmitter

10x Trick Snack

10x Bottled Soda

5x Refined Aether

5x Lost Crystal

15x Traveler's Guide

The rewards mentioned above are rather tame and most players will probably skip them altogether. It might be a better idea to purchase the Nameless Honor Battle Pass instead.

The exact nature of the download, its size, and more are still unknown. The information is expected to be made available as soon as the maintenance for version 1.4 begins.

Is it worth playing Honkai Star Rail on the PlayStation 5 over other platforms?

While the best version to play Star Rail entirely depends on a player's circumstances, the PlayStation 5 version remains the best and most fool-proof way to play the game.

The build will likely feature a locked 60 frames per second, rendered at a 4K (3840 x 2160p) resolution. It has never been a difficult game to run on PCs, and the PS5 version should easily hit maximum visual fidelity.

Furthermore, using a console does not require the same technical prowess and intricacies that using a PC does. As such, the PlayStation 5 version is recommended for most players.

Honkai Star Rail 1.4 is set to be released on October 11, 2023. The version update will bring two new 5-star characters - Topaz and Jingliu. Additionally, players can expect several in-game events, such as the Aetherium Wars - the main highlight of version 1.4. Daily login events such as the Gift of Odyssey will also be available.

For more Honkai Star Rail news and updates, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.