When is Inzoi coming to PS5? Everything you need to know

After its initial early access launch on PC, Inzoi has become a hit among life sim genre fans thanks to its realistic features and gameplay. Now, InZOI Studio has confirmed that the ambitious sandbox game is coming to Sony's PlayStation 5 console in early 2026. In the meantime, the team is ensuring the smoothest possible experience for console players by tweaking the game to fit this new ecosystem.Here's everything to know about the game's upcoming launch on PS5 next year. Inzoi launches on PS5 in 2026 with full feature parityThe team has released a teaser trailer to celebrate this announcement. Thus far, we have no concrete info on details like performance targets; however, the team assures fans that this build will be fully optimized for the PS5. This also includes changes to better accommodate a controller, such as a revamped control scheme and UI.Otherwise, it will be the same game as on PC with all the same content and features. This includes all content released thus far, including the upcoming Island Getaway DLC and whatever else the studio has in store for the future. On a related note, Xbox fans need not worry as a rendition for the green team is also planned.Read More: PS5 Pro vs PS5: Specs, price, and performance comparedWhat is Inzoi about?A world full of wonder and promise awaits (Image via Krafton)Touted as an all-new competitor to genre heavyweights like EA's The Sims franchise, this life sim game is an eye-catcher for its photorealistic visuals and in-depth mechanics. Players will create a custom avatar (and family) and live out virtual lives across intricately detailed sandbox cityscapes.From exploring the suburbs to meet new people and flourish romances, to getting a job, starting a family, and indulging in hobbies, almost anything is possible. While the game is still in Early Access, its current rendition shows promise, especially with the ability to create and share user-created content online.Also Read: How to buy a car and drive it in InzoiInzoi is currently available on PC via Steam