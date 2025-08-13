When is Inzoi coming to PS5? Everything you need to know

By Siddharth Patil
Published Aug 13, 2025 14:06 GMT
Inzoi PS5
PS5 players will have to wait a bit before they can get their hands on this year's ambitious life sim game (Image via Krafton)

After its initial early access launch on PC, Inzoi has become a hit among life sim genre fans thanks to its realistic features and gameplay. Now, InZOI Studio has confirmed that the ambitious sandbox game is coming to Sony's PlayStation 5 console in early 2026. In the meantime, the team is ensuring the smoothest possible experience for console players by tweaking the game to fit this new ecosystem.

Here's everything to know about the game's upcoming launch on PS5 next year.

Inzoi launches on PS5 in 2026 with full feature parity

The team has released a teaser trailer to celebrate this announcement. Thus far, we have no concrete info on details like performance targets; however, the team assures fans that this build will be fully optimized for the PS5. This also includes changes to better accommodate a controller, such as a revamped control scheme and UI.

Otherwise, it will be the same game as on PC with all the same content and features. This includes all content released thus far, including the upcoming Island Getaway DLC and whatever else the studio has in store for the future. On a related note, Xbox fans need not worry as a rendition for the green team is also planned.

What is Inzoi about?

A world full of wonder and promise awaits (Image via Krafton)

Touted as an all-new competitor to genre heavyweights like EA's The Sims franchise, this life sim game is an eye-catcher for its photorealistic visuals and in-depth mechanics. Players will create a custom avatar (and family) and live out virtual lives across intricately detailed sandbox cityscapes.

From exploring the suburbs to meet new people and flourish romances, to getting a job, starting a family, and indulging in hobbies, almost anything is possible. While the game is still in Early Access, its current rendition shows promise, especially with the ability to create and share user-created content online.

Inzoi is currently available on PC via Steam

About the author
Siddharth Patil

Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.

Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.

Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.

Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate.

Know More

Edited by Angad Sharma
