When does Joe Rogan move to Spotify: The aftermath of the $100 million deal

Joe Rogan is an American podacaster/comedian who has had a long, diversified past. Joe has worked as a mixed martial arts commentator, and has also worked as a television host and actor. In 2009, Joe Rogan launched a podcast called ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’, which has led him to worldwide fame and wealth.

In May 2020, Joe Rogan signed a multi-year licensing deal with Spotify, which has seen his ‘entire’ library of content being made available on Spotify. It was also announced that later in the year, the podcast would be exclusively available on Spotify. Since then however, a number of events have left his fans concerned.

Image Credits: Market Watch

When does Joe Rogan move to Spotify: The $100 million deal aftermath

When the $100 million exclusive licensing deal was signed, Joe Rogan had said that it is merely a licensing deal, and that he would still have all creative control over the podcast. However, many viewers observed that episodes featuring interviews with controversial figures like Milo Yiannopoulos, Gavin McInnes, and Alex Jones, were not included in the Spotify library.

Further, it was recently reported that the apology that Joe Rogan made for ‘spreading misinformation' about the Portland, Oregon fires, was a result of pressure from Spotify employees.

A Spotify employee confirms that some Manhattan employees are considering a protest.

Regardless, quite a few other sources suggest that recently, various Spotify employees have tried to invoke ‘editorial oversight’ over his content. This will apparently include trigger warnings, corrections, references to fact-checked articles, and control over what content will be omitted.

The demands have been made particularly by Spotify’s Manhattan office employees, who have threatened to go on strike if they are not met. On the other hand, Joe Rogan has himself said that all these news reports are a bit exaggerated, and that Spotify themselves have said absolutely nothing on this matter.

In the recent JRE #1544, Joe Rogan told Tim Dillion the following.

They have literally said nothing to me about it. Zero. It’s never come up. Now, is there someone at Spotify complaining about the Abigail Shrier episode? I’m sure. Me on the outside reading these f**king articles. Oh my God, Spotify’s censoring Rogan, Spotify’s doing this! Spotify has said nothing.”

Hence, while various Spotify employees may have threatened to protest if their demands are not met, Joe Rogan himself has confirmed that no such sacrifices have been asked of him by Spotify until now. You can listen to his comments in the video below.