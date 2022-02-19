When is the next double XP period for Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard?

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard have plenty of new events with the launch of season two.

As announced earlier, the new season started on February 14, after it was initially pushed back by Activision. The developers stated that the decision was being made to ensure quality wasn't compromised. There have been plenty of new additions, and the overall reception is pretty positive.

Raven Software @RavenSoftware With the launch of



Lock and load. It's going to be a good time. With the launch of #Warzone Season Two on February 14th, here's a first look at the Playlists you can expect for the next five weeks!Lock and load. It's going to be a good time. 💥 With the launch of #Warzone Season Two on February 14th, here's a first look at the Playlists you can expect for the next five weeks!Lock and load. It's going to be a good time. 😎 https://t.co/JEBNtfaXw7

One of the essential tasks for Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard players is to level up the weapons. There are also other areas to level up, and leveling up grants many different rewards to players.

There are many ways to level up, with the most basic process being to play the game. But double XP periods are an excellent period to grind due to the players' bonuses.

A new double XP period is coming up for Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard

Double XP periods do precisely what their names suggest. Players get to earn double the XP for every activity they do during these periods. Double XP periods apply to every form of XP in the game - regular, weapons, operators, battle passes, and clans.

While Activision doesn't give out the official dates early, the community helps in this regard. Based on the official Trello board of Raven Software, the next set of dates is known. There's a double XP period going on for PlayStation players only. But the next set of dates will be applicable for all the players irrespective of their platforms.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL There will also be Double Regular XP, Double Weapon XP, Double Operator XP, Double Battle Pass XP, and Double Clan XP in #Warzone and #Vanguard from Feb 18 through Feb 22. There will also be Double Regular XP, Double Weapon XP, Double Operator XP, Double Battle Pass XP, and Double Clan XP in #Warzone and #Vanguard from Feb 18 through Feb 22.

Starting February 18, Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard players will earn double XP from almost all the activities they perform in the game. The double XP period will last until February 22. As usual, the event will start and end at 10:00 AM PST/ 6:00 PM GMT.

This double XP period comes along with the free Forbidden Sacrifice bundle and ten tier skips on the brand new battle pass. However, the double XP period will be an even more tremendous help given a brand new pass entry.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Log into #Vanguard or #Warzone between Feb 18 at 10am PT through Feb 22 at 10am PT to get a free Forbidden Sacrifice Bundle, which includes 9 items, plus 10 Tier Skips in the Battle Pass. Log into #Vanguard or #Warzone between Feb 18 at 10am PT through Feb 22 at 10am PT to get a free Forbidden Sacrifice Bundle, which includes 9 items, plus 10 Tier Skips in the Battle Pass. https://t.co/w4YdcGBcbh

The new season has also nerfed different weapons and attachments, which has resulted in a change in the meta. Two new weapons have already been added to the game.

The double XP period will help the players to earn the XPs quicker and make them powerful sooner. Unlocking new rewards from the season two battle pass will also be earlier.

Edited by Srijan Sen