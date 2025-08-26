When does ODST Warbond come out in Helldivers 2? Exact start time for all regions

The latest Helldivers 2 x Halo: ODST crossover update will introduce the Legendary ODST Warbond. This new rewards lineup arrives today, August 26, 2025, for the popular multiplayer PvE game on all platforms. This celebrates its debut launch on Xbox Series X|S platforms, as it is a crossover with the iconic Xbox sci-fi shooter franchise, Halo; more specifically, Halo 3: ODST.

Ad

Players anticipating the ODST Warbond should read on to learn when they can get their hands onit in their region. Here are the full details.

Helldivers 2 x Halo: ODST Warbond release time for all regions

Ad

Trending

The update will be available on August 26, 2025, at 5 am PT. Here's how that looks across various regions.

Pacific Daylight Time (PT): August 26, 2025, at 5 am

August 26, 2025, at 5 am Mountain Daylight Time (MT): August 26, 2025, at 6 am

August 26, 2025, at 6 am Central Daylight Time (CT): August 26, 2025, at 7 am

August 26, 2025, at 7 am Eastern Daylight Time (ET): August 26, 2025, at 8 am

August 26, 2025, at 8 am British Summer Time (BST): August 26, 2025, at 1 pm

August 26, 2025, at 1 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST): August 26, 2025, at 2 pm

August 26, 2025, at 2 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): August 26, 2025, at 3 pm

August 26, 2025, at 3 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): August 26, 2025, at 5:30 pm

August 26, 2025, at 5:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): August 26, 2025, at 8 pm

August 26, 2025, at 8 pm Japan Standard Time (JST): August 26, 2025, at 9 pm

August 26, 2025, at 9 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): August 26, 2025, at 10 pm

August 26, 2025, at 10 pm New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): August 27, 2025, at 12 am

Ad

What is included in the Helldivers 2 x Halo: ODST Warbond?

The new Legendary Warbond features a robust selection of weapons and cosmetics (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

The Warbond features a plethora of familiar cosmetics from Halo: ODST recreated in Helldivers 2. It costs 1,500 Super Credits to purchase, which is higher than the usual 1,000 credit cost. That said, here's everything in this package:

Ad

New Armor Sets: Players will gain the A-9 Helljumper Armor Set and A-35 Recon Armor Set. Two armor designs inspired by the ODST squad members from the 2009 Halo game

Players will gain the A-9 Helljumper Armor Set and A-35 Recon Armor Set. Two armor designs inspired by the ODST squad members from the 2009 Halo game New Armor Passive: The Feet First passive ability offers several bonuses, including reduced movement noise, immunity to leg injuries, and 30% increased range when finding points of interest.

The Feet First passive ability offers several bonuses, including reduced movement noise, immunity to leg injuries, and 30% increased range when finding points of interest. New Cape: The new Armor Sets can be complemented with the Eye of the Clandestine and Honored Heirloom capes.

The new Armor Sets can be complemented with the Eye of the Clandestine and Honored Heirloom capes. New Weapons: A new arsenal of firearms includes the MA5C Assault Rifle, M75 SMG, and M90A Shotgun as Primary Weapons and M6C/SOCOM Pistol as a Secondary Weapon, all modelled after their in-game ODST renditions.

A new arsenal of firearms includes the MA5C Assault Rifle, M75 SMG, and M90A Shotgun as Primary Weapons and M6C/SOCOM Pistol as a Secondary Weapon, all modelled after their in-game ODST renditions. New Pattern: The Mean Green pattern grants the iconic Halo look to players' FRV, Exo Suit, Shuttle, and Hellpod.

The Mean Green pattern grants the iconic Halo look to players' FRV, Exo Suit, Shuttle, and Hellpod. New Player Title & Player Banner: Get the Rookie Player Title as well as the Eye of the Clandestine and Honored Heirloom Player Banners with this ODST Warbond.

Ad

Also Read: Helldivers 2 PC review

Helldivers 2 is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.