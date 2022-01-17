When is Rainbow Six Extraction coming to Game Pass?

Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Extraction is one of the first major video game releases of 2022. Rainbow Six Extraction is a PvE spin-off of Rainbow Six Siege, where players must work together to eliminate an extraterrestrial danger. Rainbow Six Extraction is reported to be coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one, which is January 20, 2021.

Rainbow Six Extraction UK @R6Extraction_UK The Chimera parasite has resurfaced… but it has evolved. Discover what Mira and REACT has found out. You will need to adapt, quickly.



Rainbow Six Extraction Game Pass release date and other details

The upcoming Rainbow Six Extraction will be a day-one release for both Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass customers. Aligning with the physical release on January 20, subscribers will be able to play it on Xbox and PC.

When it launches, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to take on invasions alone or in squads of up to three players. According to the Xbox Game Pass preload, the game's file size will be around 46.63 GB on Xbox Series X.

A still from the gameplay reveal trailer (Image via Ubisoft, Youtube)

The title also contains a friend pass, which lets players play the game for free. With the buddy pass, anyone who owns Extraction will be able to invite two other people to try it out, forming a whole squad.

These two players will have access to the game for free for two weeks after accepting the invitation, post which, the game will have to be purchased.

Rainbow Six Siege has grown to become one of the most popular tactical shooters in the competitive gaming world. With its fierce five-on-five firefights and intricate maps, Ubisoft Montreal's 2015 game gained a fresh life in esports and became a surprising blockbuster.

When Extraction was revealed in June 2019 with the working title "Quarantine" (it's not difficult to imagine why they changed it), it was interpreted as a move in a different direction.

Squad based PvE action is the focus in this game (Image via Ubisoft)

Players are excitedly waiting for the release of the spin-off game. The upcoming multiplayer experience will allow one to three players to work together as special operators who dive into alien-infested environments to complete their mission. They will be challenged with gathering research samples, tracking down aliens, and rescuing any captured/dead comrades.

