When does the review embargo for Dying Light 2 Stay Human lift?

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will be released at the start of February and fans are surely anticipating the reviews for the game. With most major AAA games, though, there is an embargo that media outlets must follow, which dictates the timing of reviews. In this instance, Dying Light 2 Stay Human is no different.

While some developers will allow reviews around a week in advance, that won't be the case for the upcoming Dying Light game. Instead, the timing will be somewhere in the middle, so players shouldn't worry either way.

Fans and potential players of Dying Light 2 Stay Human can expect many of the reviews to drop on February 3, 2022. Reviews will be allowed in time so opinions can be formed around the new title.

The embargo will end soon, initial impressions for Dying Light 2 Stay Human already out

What can fans expect when the embargo does finally lift? Well, most of the major outlets will have a review ready with a score to go along. Metacritics will also likely have those reviews ready for curation and players will easily be able to see average scores by February 3.

While the embargo will be lifted and most outlets will have their reviews available, some outlets may choose to hold off on a release. It always goes by a case-by-case basis, and if a reviewer feels that the process needs more time, then their review may drop some time after the official embargo is over.

Some outlets also already have impressions out, as well as YouTubers, and that is because the first 10 hours don't break the embargo for Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

The game itself will be released on February 4, so that means reviews will be out one day before the official launch. With that in mind, players can get an idea of the game before making a purchase the next day.

How many editions of Dying Light 2 Stay Human are there?

There are four editions to choose from. (Image via Techland)

For fans that decide they want to purchase the game, there are four different editions that can be chosen. These are: Standard, Deluxe, Ultimate, and the major Collectors Edition.

The Standard Edition is the typical $60 game that most players would expect, while the deluxe and ultimate will provide extra content and future DLC. Players looking for the Collector's Edition, which has most of the physical rewards, are out of luck for the time being.

Regardless, the game is less than two weeks away from the release date.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan