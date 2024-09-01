When does Squirrel with a Gun come to PS5 and Xbox?

Dee Dee Creations LLC's new action-adventure and puzzle platformer title, Squirrel with a Gun, is coming to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on October 15, 2024. In the game, you play as a literal squirrel with the ability to wield weapons and cause chaos around you.

While the game has been developed for both the PC and console platforms, it is already available on the former. This article will explore the PS5 and Xbox releases for the sandbox shooter, including the pre-order information and cost.

Squirrel with a Gun: Release date for PS5 and Xbox

As mentioned earlier, the brand-new sandbox shooter is set to release for all consoles, both the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, on October 15, 2024. In fact, it is already available for pre-order at the time of this writing. The game launched for PC users on August 29, 2024, through Steam and Epic Games.

The game costs US$19.99, but the title is currently available for a discount of 10%, as a special promotional offer, that will end on September 12, 2024.

What is the new sandbox shooter Squirrel with a Gun?

The game is, exactly what its name suggests, an action-adventure third-person shooter where you have to collect golden acorns to complete a plethora of challenges as a Squirrel. You get to simulate a Squirrel, with the ability to wield weapons, who is trying to escape an underground facility filled with secret agents and hidden bosses. Throughout your adventure, you get to meet an entire neighborhood of people, both good and bad alike, and react accordingly.

Squirrel with a Gun gameplay (Image via Maximum Entertainment)

Unique platforming mechanics, a variety of guns, ranging from pistols to RPGs, open-world interactions, and a bunch of customizable cosmetics, will definitely intrigue you as a gamer. If you are a fan of third-person open-world shooters, you should try this creative variant.

In a world being taken over by hyper-realistic graphics and lifelike mechanics, Squirrel with a Gun brings about a welcome change and gives players a simple yet addictive title to relax and enjoy.

