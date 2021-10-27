PlayStation has some amazing first-party games lined up for 2022. From Horizon Forbidden West to God of War Ragnarok, Sony's platform has already promised some top-tier games. Aside from sequels to established titles, there are quite a few third-party games expected to be launched on Sony’s flagship console as well.

Earlier this year, Sony hosted a PlayStation 5 Showcase, where the publisher revealed highly-anticipated titles such as God of War Ragnarok and Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remake. Recently, another State of Play was announced to reveal information regarding upcoming titles.

While this upcoming State of Play isn’t going to be as big of an event as the PlayStation 5 Showcase — focusing mainly on upcoming third-party titles — there are still going to be some exciting games revealed.

PlayStation @PlayStation A new State of Play is heading your way next Wednesday, October 27 starting at 2:00pm PT / 10:00pm BST. Full details and what to expect: play.st/3jnUFlt A new State of Play is heading your way next Wednesday, October 27 starting at 2:00pm PT / 10:00pm BST. Full details and what to expect: play.st/3jnUFlt https://t.co/MeUjdW7wIa

When and where to watch PlayStation State of Play?

The PlayStation State of Play is all set to take place today and announce new information about upcoming titles. The dates and times for the PlayStation State of Play are as follows:

October 27, 2021

3:00 pm PST

5:00 pm EST

11:00 pm BST

October 28, 2021

3:30 am IST

7:00 am JST

The event will be livestreamed on PlayStation’s official YouTube Channel as well as on Twitch, with PlayStation-focused content creators expected to co-stream the event. All showcase videos are expected to be uploaded to the official channel following the event.

What to expect from the PlayStation State of Play?

The PlayStation Showcase will be around 20 minutes long and is expected to focus on previously-announced third-party titles and as well as new ones. It is unknown if any first-party titles will make an appearance at the event.

It was recently revealed by Jordan Middler that the websites for Dark Pictures Anthology, Final Fantasy XVI, Gotham Knight, Tchia, and The Lord of the Rings: Gollum have all been updated recently, and they could make an appearance at the event.

Jordan Middler @JordanMiddler The websites for Final Fantasy XVI, Gotham Knights, Gollum, Tchia and Dark Pictures Anthology have all been updated in advance of the #StateOfPlay . I'd bet that's your lineup right there. The websites for Final Fantasy XVI, Gotham Knights, Gollum, Tchia and Dark Pictures Anthology have all been updated in advance of the #StateOfPlay. I'd bet that's your lineup right there.

However, Gotham Knight recently had a major showcase at the DC FanDome, making its appearance unlikely. WB Games could also reveal Hogwarts Legacy following its previous announcement.

The State of Play might not be as big of an event as the PlayStation 5 Showcase, but there will certainly be announcements regarding new games.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee