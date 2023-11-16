When and where does Persona 5 Tactica take place?

When Persona 5 Tactica begins, the Phantom Thieves are immediately thrust into an alternate world where they encounter Marie and her musketeers. Along with the Phantom Thieves, the players are quite confused as to what is going on. Hence, it’s not all that surprising why some in the community are curious as to when and where the narrative of the spin-off game takes place.

While the Joker and his gang are in the metaverse, the shadows don’t look like how they usually do. Further, the appearance of Erina as the rebel leader who looks more like the Thieves themselves, makes matters even more complicated.

Hence, today’s Persona 5 Tactica guide will go over when and where the game's narrative takes place.

Note: The guide below will contain story spoilers. So if you are looking to go into the game with a fresh pair of eyes, you are advised to not read any further.

When does Persona 5 Tactica take place?

Toshiro recalls seeing the Livestream hack (Image via Persona 5 Tactica)

Persona 5 Tactica takes place after the events of Persona 5 itself. There are multiple moments in the narrative that hint at Masayoshi Shido, along with graduation and school year ending. Another big signifier is the presence of Lavenza. So it’s pretty safe to say that the narrative takes place after Persona 5’s events when the Phantom Thieves take down Shido and then go on to defeat the Holy Grail.

There is another crucial moment towards the end when Toshiro recalls having been inspired by the Phantom Thieves to act against his father, Yoshiki, and indict him for all his wrongdoings. At the same time, he recalled working towards bringing about a large-scale social reform.

This suggests that Persona 5 Tactica takes place somewhere between February and March, and happens before Persona 5 Striker’s Summer road trip.

Where does Persona 5 Tactica take place?

Lavenza talks about how Slamael created the Kingdoms inside Toshiro to corner him (image via Persona 5 Tactica)

P5T takes place inside Toshiro’s heart, which was created by the entity Salmael. This is one of the reasons why the Legionaries do not look like typical shadows in the world, although they are a part of the metaverse.

The rulers of each of the kingdoms, Marie, Yoshiki, and Shadow Toshiro, were all created from Toshiro’s memories and images. As Lavenza explains it:

“They were idols Salmael conjured, for the purpose of emotionally cornering Toshiro Kasukabe.”

The world was created inside Toshiro in order to deter him from rebelling and indicting his father for all the evil that he has done. This caused Toshiro to be indecisive as to what he needed to do.

However, the Phantom Thieve’s livestream hijack where they challenge Shido, inspired Toshiro to act. It also gave birth to Erina inside him as the rebel to fight against the rulers of the kingdoms.

Erina is the personification of the rebellious seed inside Toshiro, which takes the form of Eri Natsuhara, Toshiro’s senior and fellow student council member from his time in Shujin High.

Erina is the personification of the rebellious spirit inside Toshiro's heart (Image via Atlus)

The rulers and Erina are what Lavenza calls “entities born from an unintentional breakdown of cognition.” With the birth of Erina as the rebelling force, Salmael feels that he will no longer be able to corner Toshiro. As a last resort, he pulls him into the metaverse and captures him as Marie’s prisoner in Kingdom 1.

This is why when the narrative of Persona 5 Tactica begins, the TV talks about Toshiro and how he has been missing for months.

After a few months, the Phantom Thieves are pulled into the metaverse of Toshiro’s heart as well, and encounter Marie, the ruler of the first kingdom.