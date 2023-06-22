When will Cricket 24 release? Main features, licensed leagues, and more announced

Cricket 24 is shaping up to be the most extensive entry in the franchise, with developers Big Ant Studios evidently targeting the Indian subcontinent to leverage more sales. In an official post, the makers announced the game's release date, October 5, 2023. While this marks a delay from the earlier estimates, Big Ant Studios has also briefly delved into what awaits the fans.

One major issue which has plagued the franchise has been the lack of adequate licenses. While the English and Australian sides have always enjoyed the authenticity, cricket fans from the subcontinent have not been as lucky.

That’s set to change with the latest entry, with its greater amount of licenses and upcoming content cited as the primary reason for its delay.

When will Cricket 24 be available on all platforms?

If there’s no further delay, Big Ant Studios will release Cricket 24 on October 5, 2023. The game will be available on PC, with both generations of PlayStation and Xbox consoles being covered. According to the developers, the upcoming release will witness more licensed teams and stadiums than ever.

Which leagues will be present in Cricket 24?

The franchise has mostly catered towards English and Australian cricket fans until now, and the emphasis will again be on the Ashes. The historic rivalry can be relived in the game, and players can create their version of history. However, there’s more waiting in the store, as several T20 leagues from around the globe have been included.

New entries include the Pakistan Super League, Caribbean Premier League, and The Hundred. While the Indian Premier League might not be available as a tournament, certain franchises are expected to be fully licensed. The game is set to feature over 200 cricketers with full photogrammetry, along with over 50 licensed stadiums worldwide.

Will Cricket 24 have crossplay?

#Cricket24 will release on 5 October 2023, for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. Nintendo Switch will be available in November 2023. Fans that buy the game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be able to upgrade for free.

Big Ant Studios plans to ensure that players can enjoy a session with their friends without being limited by the platform. All applicable game modes will have full crossplay. The Academy feature will let gamers share their custom creations with the community.

With an overhauled fielding system and full-fledged career mode, the upcoming cricket simulator could finally deliver on expectations.

