When will EA Sports add back Trickster+ to EA FC 24?

Trickster+ was supposed to be one of the most meta playstyles in EA FC 24, which was partly due to how rare it was in the first place. Very few cards in Ultimate Team had this particular Playstyle+, and it gave anyone a big advantage if they managed to use it properly. Despite all the potential benefits, it is currently unavailable as of writing, and EA Sports has yet to state a concrete date when it will be added back.

Earlier on October 21, EA Sports made the public announcement about removing the Trickster+ from Ultimate Team. This is largely due to a massive exploit that has been abused by several EA FC 24 players, who have made unfair use of it to gain an advantage in different game modes.

Expected return date of Trickster+ in EA FC 24

It's worth noting that while Trickster+ has been temporarily removed, the playstyle is still available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. The normal version is quite common among footballers who have high skill levels in real life. Moreover, it's the only the Playstyle+ that has been given a temporary ban.

As of writing, EA Sports still needs to give a concrete date about when the Playstyle+ will return. That said, it usually took a week to fix major bugs when in previous releases like FIFA 23. EA Sports acknowledged the exploit on October 20, so a realistic window is around October 25-27. However, it could happen earlier than that, depending on the scale of the work that will need to be done by the developers.

Why was Trickster+ removed from EA FC 24?

The problem with this Playstyle+ began earlier last week when a few EA FC 24 players discovered a bizarre bug. Those with it could do a particular move that ended up getting bugged. It allowed a footballer to run with the ball stuck to one of their legs/hands, which is not permissible in real-life football.

While this Playstyle+ does allow a card to do additional skills, it was never intended to be used in this fashion. Moreover, it led to several players abusing the bug in competitive game modes like Champions Finals. With many community members sharing their frustrations with the current situation, EA Sports was forced to remove this questionable Playstyle+ altogether until the bug gets removed.

It's worth noting that cards with Trickster will still be able to perform extra skills, and this can be done without triggering the bug in question. Moreover, a potential ban can also be applied to those who have deliberately abused this bug in different game modes.