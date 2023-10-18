EA FC 24 leak hints at Exequiel Palacios arriving as a Trailblazers objective

With the first week of the Trailblazers event coming to its conclusion in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, a fresh leak suggests that Argentine midfielder Exequiel Palacios will soon arrive as an objective player. The Bundesliga superstar has been in fine form this season, and his inclusion in the Trailblazers promo will be well-deserved due to his contributions so far.

The aforementioned event exclusively consists of players who have seen a flying start to the 2023/24 league season, rewarding them for their performances with boosted versions in this title. With Palacios being one of the best players for Bayer Leverkusen and leading them to the top of the table in the Bundesliga, his rumored special version will definitely be an exciting addition.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Exequiel Palacios is rumored to arrive as a Trailblazers objective player in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Bayer Leverkusen have been one of the most consistent and underrated sides in the Bundesliga for a long time. However, their latest run has taken the world by surprise. They are currently at the top of the table, with players like Exequiel Palacios to thank for that.

The Argentine maestro already has a special card in the game due to his inclusion in Team of the Week, which is a testament to how well he has been playing so far. The following section will mention some stats his rumored Trailblazers card is expected to feature.

What will the card look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the rumored objective player have not been disclosed, FUT Sheriff predicts that he will receive a significant upgrade similar to the other Trailblazer objective cards released so far. His leaked version is rumored to be 87-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 78

Shooting: 81

Passing: 85

Dribbling: 88

Defending: 86

Physicality: 83

If these rumored stats prove to be accurate, Palacios will definitely be a viable midfield option for Bundesliga squads in Ultimate Team. His previous versions are too slow to be effective in EA FC 24. However, with the right boosts and additional PlayStyles, his Trailblazers item can transform into an elite-tier option that is highly sought-after by gamers looking to upgrade their squads.