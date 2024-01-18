When will Elder Scrolls: Castles release? Expected dates, how to pre-register, and more

Bethesda has announced the soft release of Elder Scrolls: Castles, a new mobile title from the team at Fallout Shelter. The management simulation allows you to build your dynasty in a fantasy world where one day of your life means a year in the game. Enjoy building new rooms and items, and fight with your opponents in a turn-based combat system setup.

A seemingly quiet soft release announcement of Elder Scrolls: Castles via an official X post has gathered plenty of attention from the fans of the franchise worldwide. This article dives deep to find out an expected release date, the pre-registration process, and more.

What is the expected release date for Elder Scrolls: Castles?

The official X post from Bethesda Game Studios mentions that the soft release will roll out in the next few months. Then, the developer will make the required changes based on player feedback before its worldwide release.

So, players might have to wait until the second quarter of 2024 for the game’s release. The expected release date for the title is May 10, 2024.

How to pre-register for Elder Scrolls: Castles?

Click on the button of your preferred digital storefront to pre-register (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

The post provides an official pre-registration link for players. It is a pretty straightforward process, and here is a step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Click on the official link mentioned in the post.

Click on the official link mentioned in the post. Step 2: Click on the button of your preferred digital storefront.

Click on the button of your preferred digital storefront. Step 3: Now click on pre-order (on the App Store) or pre-register (on the Google Play Store).

Once you follow these steps, the game will be automatically installed on your mobile device following its soft launch. Do note that the title is only available in selected regions for now.

Regions where Elder Scrolls: Castles is currently available

As per the developer, the title will only be available in some selected regions in the soft launch phase. It is currently only available in the Philippines but will soon be available in some other regions in the upcoming months.

The game will allow players to expand their castles with more rooms and items. Besides, it will also feature a turn-based combat system where players equip heroes with different gears to battle enemies and gather more resources. However, while the digital storefronts state the game may require some in-app purchases, they do not state whether the title will be free-to-play.

The Elder Scrolls: Castles is the third title in the mobile game series, following The Elder Scrolls: Blades (2019) and The Elder Scrolls: Legends (2017).

