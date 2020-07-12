When will Free Fire OB23 Advance Server open?

Details about Free Fire OB23 Advance Server's availability for registered players.

Free Fire players who want to enjoy the upcoming features of the OB23 update in advance can register before 19th July.

Free Fire OB23 Advance Server Start Date (Credits: Boss 47 Official)

The Free Fire OB22 update was a huge hit and the developers of the game are now working on the next update, which is the OB23 update. Before releasing the said update on their global servers, the developers will test the upcoming in-game features on a testing site called the Advance Server.

The Free Fire OB23 Advance server is open to everyone, and the registrations for the same have begun. Players who want to enjoy the upcoming features of the game in advance may register before 19th July 2020.

Free Fire OB23 Advance Server Opening Date

Download Free Fire OB23 Advance Server

The Free Fire OB23 Advance Server will open on 15th July 2020. Registered players will then be able to download the APK file from the official website of Free Fire Advance Server. Players will need to log in with their account and then go to the Download APK section to download the Advance Server APK.

Unregistered players need to have a Facebook account linked to the game. They will then need to log in with the same account on the official Advance Server website and fill necessary details to complete the registration process.

The registrations for the advance server are done in two batches. The registrations for the first batch have started and will end on 15th July. The registrations for the second batch will commence from the next day, i.e. on 16th July and will end on 19th July.

Free Fire Advance Server is available only for Android devices. Players can acquire free diamonds as a reward for reporting a bug in the game. Players' Free Fire Advance Server account will get deleted after the free period ends. However, the player will still be able to play on the Official Server.

Free Fire has unveiled the Master of Death Bundle and here is the official video:

