When will Free Fire open today? Maintenance details for OB24 update

Free Fire is finally getting its new OB24 update, which will roll out the much-awaited Bermuda 2.0 map, Parafal weapon, Rockie pet, and more. It will also introduce several visual enhancements, including a new lobby and spawn island, to provide a fresh look to the game.

The games servers have been taken down for maintenance to make way for the upcoming update. During this period, the players will not be able to access the game servers and encounter a login error.

Free Fire Opening time and Maintenance details

The servers of Garena Free Fire will be up once the update is rolled out successfully. As per the official announcement, the Free Fire servers will open on September 23 at 5:30 pm IST.

Here's the maintenance schedule for the upcoming update:

Start time: 10:00 am IST (GMT +5:30) on 23rd September 2020

End time: 5:30 pm IST (GMT +5.30) on 23rd September 2020

The players, who update the game and login for three consecutive days, will get the following rewards for free:

Advertisement

1000 Universal Fragments

3 Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crates

3 Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

Also read: Free Fire OB24 update: Bermuda 2.0, new weapons, pets & more features

Free Fire OB24 update features

Free Fire OB24 update patch notes (Image Credit: Garena Free Fire)

New Weapon – PARAFAL

New Weapon - The Flamethrower

New Grenade Mechanism

New Spawn Island

New Armory Menu

New features in the Settings Menu

New features in Training Ground

Team Boost

Bug fixes and Optimizations:

Gloo walls can no longer displace players' models.

Mushrooms can now be marked.

Players can now open the settings menu when they are spectating or dead.

Optimized the filter function in Free Fire store's Armory.

Optimized MVP display for the winning/losing team for all close combat modes.

Optimized the model for the Jeep.

Optimized in-game active skill display.

Also read: Free Fire upcoming OB24 update patch notes announced