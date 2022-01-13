When will PUBG Mobile 1.8 update APK be available to download for everyone?

Following the extremely successful PUBG Mobile 1.7 update, which included a major collaboration with Arcane and was appreciated by the global community, the developers have returned with a 1.8 update. The patch's distribution has already commenced, and it is set to deliver a whole lot of intriguing new features that players are keen to try.

For the latest version, the developers have partnered with Spider-Man: No Way Home. As a result, gamers will be able to engage in a special Spider-Man themed game mode, which will be available in Erangel and Livik.

Release time for PUBG Mobile 1.8 APK file

1.8 update announcement (Image via Krafton)

According to the patch notes released on 12 January 2022, the developers gradually started rolling out the patch at 11:00 am UTC on 12 January 2022. However, the update is not yet available to everyone and will vary depending on the platform.

The message on the official server (Image via Discord)

A message from the community manager, Error 403, on the official Discord Server sheds further light on the update's timings.

Based on that information, the PUBG Mobile 1.8 patch will be accessible to everyone on the Apple App Store by 1:00 am UTC on 14 January 2022. In contrast, all Android users will be able to get it from the Google Play Store by 4:00 am UTC on 14 January 2022.

Many Android users rely on APK files to install the latest version of the battle royale title. The PUBG Mobile 1.8 update APK file should be available on the official website by 1:45 am UTC on 14 January 2022.

Thus, it is only a matter of a few hours before users can download the latest version through the APK.

Once the file is available, players can follow these steps to download the latest version:

Step 1: Players can open the official website and download the desired APK file. The two available options are regular and compact.

Step 2: Next, they need to enable the 'Install from Unknown Source' option and proceed with the installation.

Step 3: After the installation is complete, gamers can enjoy playing the latest version.

The difference between the two versions is that the gamers need to download an additional resource pack within the game while using the compact version.

Edited by Siddharth Satish