When will Tarisland be available? Expected release dates, possible features, and more

Tarisland is an upcoming Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (MMORPG) developed by Tencent Games and published by LocoJoy Games for Android, iOS, and Microsoft Windows. The title will be set in the Western Fantasy World, where players can explore vast worlds and interact with various civilizations of characters in a unique and epic storyline.

Although Tencent hasn't announced an official release for Tarisland, players anticipating the game's quick release can participate in a Closed Beta that will launch on June 27, 2023. This is exclusively for those who wish to get a first-hand experience with the game's features and report bugs or technical issues if present.

Upcoming features of Tarisland and Closed Beta details

Tarisland's Closed Beta will launch only on Android and PC platforms. While PC players can access it from any region around the globe, Android users have limited scope and accessibility as the Beta will launch only in Brazil, Canada, the Philippines, and the United Kingdom. Interested players can register for the Beta from the game's official website:

https://tarisglobal.com/

Here, players can choose one among seven character classes announced so far, each that differs in combat styles and weapon specializations. They will all be available before exploring Ancash Canyon, SilverLit, and Misty Forest. The seven character classes include:

Ranger

Paladin

Warrior

Mage

Priest

Bard

Barbarian

Since each class has customizable characters with unique abilities, players will have to get a good grasp of them as they will be teaming up with other players to take on raids and dungeons. And since the Closed Beta is open to both Android and PC players, cross-platform testing is something they can expect as Tarisland supports cross-play between mobile and PC.

Another salient feature of Tarisland that will set it apart from other games in its genre is the fact that it will be a non-play-to-win game. Tencent implemented this to promote a fair and sustainable gaming environment and to ensure that none can buy their way to the top. Hence, there won't be any in-game items to purchase, and stat-boosting items won't be sold in the shop.

Thanks to this feature, progression will be based on a seasonal system where new PvE content and PvP challenges will be updated. This ensures that all players' progression will be on an equal pace and in a fair manner.

As mentioned, Tarisland supports cross-platform gaming and even cross-progression, where players can carry over their saved data across platforms. PC players have an extra feature where they can customize their interface.

Participating players will earn exclusive Closed Beta rewards and titles along the way. This presents a good opportunity to test the upcoming MMORPG and get a good taste of what's coming soon.

