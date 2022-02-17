Where to bring the Signal Lenses in Horizon Forbidden West

When players reach The Daunt in Horizon Forbidden West, they'll eventually run into Signal Lenses as one of the first collectibles. Like the rest of the collectibles in the game, where to bring the lenses is a mystery that must be solved by Aloy.

What makes the Signal Lens process a bit easier is the fact that they are all located in The Daunt, which is relatively small compared to the rest of the map. That means that the person looking for those lenses is also located within The Daunt, and if players know where to look, returning the lenses won't take long at all.

Delivering the Signal Lenses in Horizon Forbidden West

There are six lenses in total. (Image via PlayStation)

As players explore The Daunt, which is the first open area in Horizon Forbidden West, Aloy will eventually need to head south. In the southern part of The Daunt, the main town is called Barren Light and is the final stop before entering the true west. Just before this town, there is a path in the mountains to the west (on the northwest of the map) where players will encounter a soldier moving a body.

This quest is relevant because the person looking for the lenses is trapped above the soldier on the mountain. Players need to reach and save her from the machines looking to kill her. The person's name is Raynah and she is an Oseram looking to collect all of the Signal Lenses in the area. She wants to sell them all off to a special buyer and is willing to compensate Aloy for collecting all six.

When saving Raynah, there will be a watchtower with a lens at the top that can be quickly collected. She'll stay in the area as players collect the lens and give it to her, but she will leave afterward.

Where to find Raynah after saving her in Horizon Forbidden West

If players still have more Signal Lenses to collect but they have already saved Raynah, there is no need to worry. She would have left the mountain top and made her way down to Barren Light. There, she'll be waiting to collect the rest of the lenses.

With each lens, players will receive some Metal Shards and additional crafting materials. Once all six are returned, some points are rewarded along with a Greenshine piece. Considering how quick the quest is, gathering the Signal Lenses is definitely worth the effort.

