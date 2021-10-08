Where to catch Barracuda in Far Cry 6

Catching fish like the Barracuda or hunting animals in the wild has been a staple of Far Cry in the past, and Far Cry 6 is no different.

Players looking for more resources in order to upgrade weapons won't be able to avoid looking for Barracuda. Multiple will be needed to take full advantage of the system, which means heading to the correct fishing spots where it will spawn in Far Cry 6.

Far Cry 6: Where can players find the Barracuda?

Players will need to be on the lookout for Barracuda. (Image via Ubisoft)

There are three different locations on Far Cry 6's Yara map that players can head to for Barracuda. But each one is located in a separate zone that can come with a higher level and deadlier enemies.

In that case, players should start with the Zamok Sea Barracuda fishing spot. This area opens up fairly soon after leaving the initial island, and will be much safer than the other two. The spot is located just east of Libertad Island in Far Cry 6.

Another option that doesn't involve going to daunting levels is Sierra Perdida. Players will need to head south of that region on the coast, but it remains a level 3 area so threats are still fairly low.

One final area where players can try out for Barracuda is in Barrial. Again, they will want to head south, this time near Oku Creek. In the bay of that area lies a great spot, but the region is a level 7, so expect far more trouble or use the other two spots for Barracuda.

How to start fishing for Barracuda in Far Cry 6

Before players can even begin looking for Barracuda around Yara, the right equipment is needed. Walking into the water and trying to grab some fish is simply not an option.

Early on in Far Cry 6, a fishing rod becomes available for players to grab, but there are some initial steps. Mainly, those steps involve completing a mission called Fueling the Revolution. The mission is provided by Benito Menguez on Isla Santuario.

Completing the mission will give players a direct fishing rod as a reward. With the item in their inventory, they can use it near bodies of water, such as a barracuda spot.

Of course, players can upgrade their fishing rods and change out lures for the most effective version of fishing in Far Cry 6.

