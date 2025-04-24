Where to catch Largemouth Bass in Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is an open-world farm-simulation game that was launched on February 26, 2016. It is available on many platforms, such as the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, macOS, etc. In this game, you build a virtual life as a character who has inherited their grandfather's plot with the help of some tools and coins.

This guide will help you catch Largemouth Bass in Stardew Valley.

How to get the Largemouth Bass in Stardew Valley

Largemouth Bass is essential to complete Stardew Valley's main story, named Community Center (Image via ConcernedApe || YouTube/@Waifu Simulator 27)

The Largemouth Bass is a type of fish that can be tricky to locate. It is also included in many quests. During the initial stages of the game, earning money can be hard for new players. This can be done by selling crops, but also by fishing, as you can collect a huge amount of change and use it to buy more farming supplies.

The process of fishing can be difficult for some players, even after spending a specific amount of time playing the game. However, you must keep in mind that it is important to catch the Largemouth Bass in order to complete the game's main story, named the Community Center. This type of fish can be caught by fishing with a pole at the Mountain Lake in Pelican Town.

At what time can you catch the Largemouth Bass in Stardew Valley?

This fish can be located between 6 am and 7 pm (in-game time), and players can find it during any of the seasons. Climate change does not affect the availability of the Largemouth Bass; you just have to remember the time when they become available. During the Spring and Fall seasons, the fish has a probability of showing up in about 20% of all catches, but this number drops to 15% during the Summer and Winter seasons.

The prices at which you can buy this fish in the game:

Quality Original Price Fisherman's Price Angler's Price Normal 100g 125g 150g Silver 125g 156g 187g Gold 150g 187g 225g Iridium 200g 250g 300g

Once you have collected or bought the Largemouth Bass, it will produce fish eggs when you add it to your farm. You can preserve these eggs in a jar (named Preserves Jar) safely to make an artisanal good named the Aged Roe.

For more gaming updates and news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

