Top 5 Stardew Valley characters to improve relationships with

Stardew Valley characters can begin relationships with the players. How far those relationships go and the quality of them is entirely up to the player. There are activities that can be done as well as other ways to improve the relationship, but the player generally has to initiate and maintain them. Giving gifts, the right ones, can be a great way to improve relationships.

Players generally want to start and build a relationship with one of the 12 marriable characters in Stardew Valley. Sam, Leah, Harvey, Haley, Alex, Penny, Maru, Abigail, Emily, Sebastian, Shane and Elliott are those characters, though the other characters can still build relationships with the players.

5 Best characters to build relationships in Stardew Valley

There are characters that are easier to improve the relationship for and others that are difficult. Here are the easiest ones to do so with:

5) Linus

Linus has 20 gifts that he likes or loves, making it easier to improve his relationship with the player. However, he is not able to be married, which makes him overall less desirable to build a relationship with quickly.

4) Emily

Emily doesn't have as many likes and loves as other characters, but she has more loves than most do. She loves amethys, topaz, wool, aquamarine, cloth, emerald, jade, ruby and survival burger, making it easy to improve the most with her. The gems can be found in the mines, so anyone who goes there will have a good chance with Emily.

3) Leah

Leah has 25 likes and loves, which means she has plenty of items that players can give to her that will improve the relationship, rather than harm it. She loves wine and likes daffodils, dandelions, driftwood, holly and many more items that are easily obtainable, making her an easy character to work with.

2) Harvey

The same logic can be applied to Harvey, who also has 25 likes and loves. He also loves wine and likes some of the same items as Leah, so he has plenty of options for players to give him. He has quite a bit of dislikes and hates, so players should be wary of that. Otherwise, Harvey is an easy person to befriend.

1) Maru

Maru has 17 total likes and loves, but with 11 loves, she has the most opportunity to gain the most friendship from a gift. Items like diamonds, iridium bars and even battery packs can help grow the relationship with Maru quickly, which is important for players who may want to marry her.

