Where to find Adder’s Tounge in World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King 

Adder’s Tounge is a unique herb introduced in the World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King. It’s an essential herb that can brew several powerful alchemy recipes.

The Adder’s Tounge in World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich Ling (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This feature dives into some of the easiest ways to obtain the Adder’s Tounge and also talks about some of the strongest magic items that can be forged from the Adder’s Tounge.

Adder’s Tounge can be obtained from the Sholazar Basin in World of Warcraft Classic

The Sholazar Basin is located in Northrend, Azeroth (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The easiest place to obtain the Adder’s Tounge in the Continent of Azeroth is the Sholazar Basin. Unlike the Icecrown and Stonetallon Peak regions, the monsters at Sholazar Basin are somewhat docile; therefore, this region is easier to farm.

Where exactly in Sholazar Basin?

In the northwestern part of the Azeroth continent, Sholazar Basin is a tropical paradise surrounded by the lofty mountain peaks of Stonetellon and Icecrown. Prepare to face plenty of Goblins, Gorlocs, Wolves, and lots of Lighting and Water Elemental Spirits in this green Oasis in Northrend. The region also remains a haven for many undead races.

Follow the Blue icons from this map to track down the locations of Adder’s Tounge in World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King (Image via Spider/YouTube)

Adder’s Tounge can be found throughout the Sholazr Basin. However, they are more concentrated towards the center of the Basin.

Powerful items that can be forged from the Adder’s Tounge in World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King

1) Elixir of Deadly Strikes

Item type: Elexir

Elexir Reagent required: 1 Goldclover, 2 Adder’s Tounge, and 1 Imbued Vial

This particular Elexir increases the critical strike of the hero by 22 for 1 hour. This can only be crafted once the Hero reaches level 70 or above.

2) Elexir of Expertise

Item type: Elexir

Elexir Reagent required: 1 Goldclover, 2 Adder’s Tounge, and 1 Imbued Vial

Once consumed, the Elexir of Expertise increases the intelligence of the Hero by 45 for 1 hour. This particular Elexir can only be crafted once the player reaches 80 or above.

3) Elexir of Mighty Agility

Item Type: Elexir

Elexir Reagent required: 2 Goldclover, 2 Adder’s Tounge, and 1 Imbued Vial

The Elixir of Mighty Agility is yet another level of 80 or above item that grants the character 45+ Agility for one hour.

4) Mighty Alchemist Stone

Item type: Trinket

Trinket Reagent required: 15 Adder’s Tounge, 15 Tiger Lilly and 1 Frost Lotus.

The Mighty Alchemist stone is an ornament worn by the Heroes in the World of Warcraft. It is a far superior version of the Alchemist Stone. Once held by the Hero, the Mighty Alchemist Stone grants the hero many benefits. This item can only be forged once the Hero reaches level 75.

Increases Attack by 100

Increases critical strike rate by 50

40 percent increase in the effects of Healing potions and Manna potions Heroes are carrying.

5) Potion of Speed

Item type: Potion

Potion Reagent required: 2 Adder’s Tounge, 1 Pygmy Oil and 1 Imbued Vial

It’s a handy potion to maneuver around deep dungeons in the World of Warcraft. When the characters drink the Potion of Speed, their speed stats are boosted by a whopping 500 for 15 seconds.

