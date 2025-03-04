Where to find Ajarakan Jewel in Monster Hunter Wilds

Farming an Ajarakan Jewel in Monster Hunter Wilds is all about tracking down the right monster and maximizing drop rates. This rare crafting material comes exclusively from Ajarakan, a fanged beast that roams the Basin Viome and occasionally appears in the Ruins of Wyveria. While it’s not the hardest material to obtain, you must hunt Ajarakan multiple times to gather enough for crafting.

Since the Ajarakan Jewel is needed to create both armor and weapons, the knowledge of farming it the optimal way will preserve your time and resources. From carving the creature after a kill or shattering certain pieces, each option contains a varying rate of drops so strategy becomes essential.

Locating Ajarakan Jewel in Monster Hunter Wilds

Ajarakan in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Ajarakan Jewel in Monster Hunter Wilds is a Low Rank drop from Ajarakan, so you must kill this monster multiple times to have enough to craft. There are three primary methods to acquire this material: target rewards, wound rewards, and carving.

Ajarakan Jewel drop rates

Target rewards: Defeating a quest where Ajarakan is the primary target has a 15% chance of dropping the jewel as a reward.

Defeating a quest where Ajarakan is the primary target has a 15% chance of dropping the jewel as a reward. Wound rewards: Breaking Ajarakan's head has a slight chance of increasing the odds, giving a 12% chance to obtain the jewel.

Breaking Ajarakan's head has a slight chance of increasing the odds, giving a 12% chance to obtain the jewel. Carving: Carving: After defeating Ajarakan, carving its body gives the highest drop rate at 18%, making this the most consistent farming method.

Where to hunt Ajarakan

Primary location: Basin Viome – Ajarakan often spawns here, so it is the best location to farm its materials.

Basin Viome – Ajarakan often spawns here, so it is the best location to farm its materials. Occasional appearance: Ruins of Wyveria – While not its main habitat, Ajarakan can sometimes be found here.

Since this isn’t a guaranteed drop, you must hunt Ajarakan multiple times. Stock up on potions and stamina-boosting items like Well-Done Steak to stay prepared for extended farming sessions.

Uses of Ajarakan Jewel in Monster Hunter Wilds

Getting drops from Ajarakan (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

The Ajarakan Jewel in Monster Hunter Wilds is a key crafting material for both weapons and armor, making it highly valuable for hunters looking to upgrade their gear. It’s also used for charms and Palico equipment, adding even more utility.

1) Weapons crafted with Ajarakan Jewel

Ajara Gunpike I

Ajara Twin Edges I

Ajara Shellgun I

Ajara Saber I

Ajara Reverberator I

Ajara Trident I

2) Armor crafted with Ajarakan Jewel

Ajarakan Greaves

Ajarakan Mail

Ajarakan Helm

3) Palico equipment crafted with Ajarakan Jewel

F Ajarakan Staff

4) Charms crafted with Ajarakan Jewel

Bombardier Charm I

Fitness Charm I

Should you sell Ajarakan Jewel?

Each Ajarakan Jewel sells for 845 Zenny, making it a valuable material. However, as a crucial ingredient for crafting weapons, armor, and charms, selling it isn’t the best option unless you have extras.

