Where to find Aquamarine in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Disney Dreamlight Valley introduces players to exotic biomes that take inspiration from popular locations in Disney films and shows. Players will often stumble upon different types of collectibles when exploring these beautiful regions. While some collectibles can be sold for a few Star Coins, others can be used as crafting materials to build important decorations and quest-related items.

Likewise, Aquamarine is one of many collectibles in Disney Dreamlight Valley that falls under the Gems category. This resource can be difficult to locate if Dreamers don't know where and how to look for it. This article will cover everything you need to know about finding Aquamarine in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Location of Aquamarine in Disney Dreamlight Valley

This resource can be found in the Forest of Valor biome (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Quick Tips)

Aquamarine can only be found in the Forest of Valor and Dazzle Beach biomes. Once you arrive at one of these regions, you need to search for black boulders stuck to the rocky walls. These black rocks contain Aquamarine, which you can obtain by striking them a few times with your Pickaxe.

However, this rare resource does not have a guaranteed drop rate, so you must keep destroying the boulders until the gem drops. There is also a small chance of getting a better variant of Aquamarine called Shiny Aquamarine, which is rarer than the base version.

Do note that the black boulders respawn after a while, so you can return to the area and keep farming until you have amassed quite a bit of the resource. You can even increase the amount of Aquamarine you get by bringing along an NPC that has a Mining Role in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to use Aquamarine in Disney Dreamlight Valley

"The Ritual" quest requires five Aquamarines (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Quick Tips)

Now that you have acquired Aquamarine from Dazzle Beach or Forest of Valor, it is time to put this gem to good use. You can use this gem as a crafting material to create items like:

1) Blue Wrought Iron Streetlamp

Iron Ingots x5

Glass x2

Aquamarine x1

2) DJ Booth Rig

Iron Ingots x100

Topazes x6

Aquamarines x6

Tourmalines x6

Other than using Aquamarine as a crafting material, it can be used in a quest. After you have increased your friendship level with Ursula, she will eventually give you a quest called "The Ritual," where you will be asked to collect five of these gems. You can also sell regular Aquamarine for 250 Star Coins and the Shiny variant for 1,000 Star Coins if you need some cash in a hurry.

