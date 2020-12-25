Where to find Ciri from The Witcher 3 in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 features an Easter Egg for The Witcher 3, which can be found fairly early on if the right path is chosen.

The first step in finding the Ciri Easter Egg in Cyberpunk 2077 is to choose the right life path. When starting the game, there are three initial options to choose from. Nomad is the first option, which starts players in the Badlands on the outskirts of Night City. The second option is Street Kid, and that starts players off as someone who was raised at street level and is used to the gang life around the city in Cyberpunk 2077.

Option three is Corpo, and players need to choose that option in order to find the Ciri Easter Egg early on. Corpo players start the game off as a spy for one of the largest corporations, Arasaka. V, the protagonist and player character, has an office in the Corpo at the start of a playthrough.

Players will be given the option to search their office and the room after some time. In one of the desk drawers, The Witcher 3 Easter Egg can be found. In the right side drawer, a magazine featuring Ciri is clearly shown. The title of the magazine is "Retro Gaming" and The Witcher 3 is the game displayed. It appears to be a real world reference back to 2015, rather than a real Ciri reveal in the game.

Ciri from The Witcher 3 in Cyberpunk 2077 and the theories around her

For many fans of CD Projekt Red and The Witcher 3, the Easter Egg may be slightly disappointing. It's been years now since fans began to speculate that Ciri would make an appearance in Cyberpunk 2077.

That belief was based off something Ciri said in The Witcher 3 to Geralt of Rivia. In one of their conversations, Ciri talks about some of the worlds she has jumped between. Very briefly, she mentions a weird world where people fought at range and had metal in their heads.

As Cyberpunk 2077 gained traction, fans speculated that the weird world was really a reference to Night City, and Ciri would make a quick appearance in the game. Whether that was a side quest or an Easter Egg, fans didn't seem to mind. They really just wanted to see the two worlds connect.

Unfortunately, the magazine Easter Egg seems to be the final nail in the coffin for any Ciri appearance in Cyberpunk 2077. Regardless, the Easter Egg is still a cool nod, along with the other Witcher 3 Easter Eggs that are featured.